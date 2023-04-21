'Ae Twitter Bhaiya': Amitabh Bachchan demands his blue tick from Elon Musk

On April 11, Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, announced that the platform would be removing the legacy blue check marks from all accounts, causing a wave of humorous reactions from Twitter users. One such user was veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who posted a funny response to losing his blue tick verification. He asked what else he could do to ensure that he was verified, jokingly suggesting that he might have to fold his knees in addition to his hands.

T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan is known for being quite active on Twitter. However, he wasn't the only celebrity affected by the change. Other Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt, also lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts.

Meanwhile, in response to the change, Comedian Vir Das tweeted, "I like this world. To verify an artist, buy tickets, not ticks…Bye blue tick. I’m okay with someone impersonating me on Twitter. You deal with the things they call me... How about this? If you like what I’m saying…it’s the real me. If you’re pissed off/offended/looking to take action/going to complain to some sort of metaphorical papa… this account belongs to an unverified impersonator. Cool?"

Despite the loss of his blue tick, Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping busy. He recently recuperated from an injury he sustained while filming Project K in Hyderabad. This bilingual movie was shot in both Hindi and Telugu languages simultaneously. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhash in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's upcoming film Section 84.

