Monsoon alert: Heavy to moderate rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for next 5 days, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from June 20) to June 25.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, In the next 48 hours, Chennai and nearby areas are likely to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai, the cyclonic circulation over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast now lies over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast between 0.9 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes parts of Natrampalli in Tirupathur district



Schools in Thirupathur have been closed today, in view of rain. pic.twitter.com/cbnweGhxXz — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

“Yesterday’s trough now runs from the above cyclonic circulation to Lakshadweep area and adjoining Southeast Arabian sea across Tamil Nadu and Kerala at 3.1 km above mean sea level,” it reads.

On June 21, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in a few places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal area and at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu, with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places.

From June 22 to June 24, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.