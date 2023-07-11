Monsoon mayhem: Schools to remain shut on Wednesday in these places in North India

After heavy rainfall for three consecutive days, situation has finally came under control in Punjab and Haryana, but still, many parts of the states remain waterlogged. The beyond-control rainfall this past couple of days caused severe damage to the infrastructure and made people’s life difficult. Even though authorities have launched a rescue operation for people struck due to flooding in some parts of the state, they are still struggling to repair the damage caused by the rains.

However, the rains do not seem to stop any time soon; in its latest weather forecast, India Meteorological Department said that light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand during the next five days and over Uttar Pradesh during next two days.

There is likely to be a significant reduction in rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh from Tuesday, the 11th of July, 2023, the weather agency said.

The Punjab government has announced that schools will remain shut till July 13; schools will also remain shut in Chandigarh for the same duration.

While in Haryana, the state government has left it to the deputy commissioners of specific areas to take a call on school holidays. On Monday, the Panchkula District Education Officer announced that all schools in Panchkula will remain closed on July 11 and 12 due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in various parts of the city.

The Directorate of Higher Education of Himachal Pradesh has decided to reschedule and prepone/adjust the monsoon break in Government/Private Schools affiliated with the HP Board of School Education in many areas. Considering the current situation, the Government/Private schools functioning in the State and affiliated with CBSE/ICSE/any other Education Board may decide to close schools at their level.

It is further advised that the safety and security of students and employees should be ensured at every level, the directorate of Higher Education of Himachal Pradesh further said.

In the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, the administration has ordered the closure of all schools from classes 1-12 from July 10-17, in view of the Kanwar Mela.

"In view of the Kanwar Mela, the district administration has decided to close all the schools and Anganwadi centres from July 10 to 17," said District Magistrate Dheeraj Garbyal.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, all schools will remain closed till July 15 due to the Kanwar yatra. Meanwhile, the district administration officials said that all government and private educational institutions in UP's Muzaffarnagar will remain closed from July 8 to 16 because of the Kanwar Yatra.