Former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand gifts ₹550 crore properties to UP university. Who is he?

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Swami Chinmayanand has transferred assets worth ₹550 crore to Swami Shukdevanand State University, drawing intense spotlight and triggering polarized debates online.

The high-value property transfer unfolded at the local Sub-Registrar’s office, where Chinmayanand was personally present to complete the legal formalities. Professor Sudhir Chauhan, the Higher Education Officer from Bareilly, signed the deed on behalf of the Governor. The massive asset transfer generated ₹2.15 crore in registration fees for the department, with social media platforms quickly flooding with praise from users hailing it as a monumental contribution to regional higher education.

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Rise in the saffron fold

Chinmayanand forged his political career through the BJP, emerging as a heavyweight leader in Uttar Pradesh during the 1990s. He made his parliamentary debut from Badaun in 1991, followed by subsequent Lok Sabha victories from Machhlishahr in 1998 and Jaunpur in 1999. His political ascent peaked during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration, where he was appointed the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

Reflecting on his trajectory, political analyst Brajesh Shukla claimed, “Chinmayanand joined the Ram Mandir movement to fulfil his political ambitions and since then he became a womaniser also. Atal Bihari Vajpayee made him minister as he promised that he will sort out the problems of Poorvanchal.”

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Shukla further alleged that a video showing Chinmayanand scuffling with a woman had surfaced years ago, adding that despite his association with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, “he never came forward during the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6.”

Scandals and legal battles

The former minister's political clout eroded significantly after a series of sexual harassment allegations.

Nearly eight years prior to his 2019 legal battle, a woman residing at his ashram accused him of sexual harassment. While the case was subsequently withdrawn, the complainant challenged the withdrawal in the High Court, which reportedly issued a stay order on the matter.

In 2019, the scandal erupted again when a 24-year-old student from Swami Shukdevanand Law College accused Chinmayanand of sustained sexual harassment and safety threats. After a video tied to the allegations circulated online, the student went missing, prompting her father to file a police complaint in Shahjahanpur alleging kidnapping and intimidation. In response, Chinmayanand’s lawyer, Advocate Om Singh, filed a counter-case alleging extortion.

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The Supreme Court eventually intervened, ordering law enforcement to trace the student and her friend, who were later located in Rajasthan. On September 20, 2019, Chinmayanand was arrested from his Mumukshu Ashram after the student alleged he had sexually harassed her for nine months, recorded videos of rape, and secretly filmed her while bathing.

A court subsequently remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. Following a protracted legal battle spanning several years, Chinmayanand was acquitted of the charges in 2024.