Nani slams Arshad Warsi for calling Prabhas 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: ‘This must be the most publicity he has got’

The row over Arshad Warsi's comments on Prabhas for his role in "Kalki 2898 AD" has triggered sharp reactions across the Telegu film industry, with Nani adding his voice to the mix.

When asked about Warsi's remark that Prabhas looked like a "joker" in the film, Nani suggested that Warsi was simply seeking attention.

“This must be the most publicity he has got in his life,” Nani said, downplaying the significance of the issue and calling it an “unimportant matter.”

Nani was speaking at a press event for his latest film "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram."

Warsi called Prabhas a joker in an interview where he had expressed disappointment with Prabhas' portrayal in the film. Warsi said, "I am really sad. Prabhas was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa? Mujhe nahin samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things? I never understand)."

The backlash was swift, with several prominent figures from the Telugu film industry coming to Prabhas' defense.

Director Ajay Bhupathi of "RX100" fame responded by praising Prabhas as a national pride who has worked tirelessly to elevate Indian cinema on the global stage. Bhupathi accused Warsi of being envious, saying, "We can see the jealousy on the film, and him in your eyes just because you’ve faded out & no one gives an eye to you."

Actor Sudheer Babu also criticized Warsi, emphasizing the importance of constructive criticism while condemning unprofessional behavior. "Prabhas’ stature is too big for comments coming from small minds,” Sudheer stated, echoing the sentiment of many in the industry.

"Kalki 2898 AD," directed by Nag Ashwin, released in June and quickly became one of the year's most successful films. Featuring a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, the film's reception only underscored the disconnect between Warsi's comments and the film's widespread acclaim.