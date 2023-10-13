New Zealand vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, head-to-head record, probable 11, weather prediction

After making an impressive start at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, a confident New Zealand will face Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. While New Zealand have won both their games in the World Cup 2023 so far, Bangladesh has won one and lost one.

The New Zealand versus Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match will take place in Chennai from 2 pm onwards whereas the toss will be held at 1:30 pm.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: When and where will the ICC World Cup 2023 match take place?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, October 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match is scheduled to begin at 2 pm.

ICC World Cup 2023 New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Where to watch the match live?

Cricket fans will be able to watch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh match on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, the New Zealand vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head record

The two sides have faced each other 41 times in ODI -- The Kiwis hold an edge as they've won on 30 occasions, while Bangladesh won 10 times. Only one match ended with no result.

Total matches played: 41

New Zealand won: 30

Bangladesh won: 10

No result: 1

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Probable 11

New Zealand Probable XI: Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

Bangladesh Probable XI: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

New Zealand vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023: Weather report

The weather outlook is favourable for a satisfactory game. Humidity is projected to be at 87 per cent, and the temperature is expected to stay around 32 degrees Celsius, as per Accuweather.

