Cyclone Nisarga Live Updates: Mumbai airport shuts till 7 pm today due to strong crosswinds

Cyclone Nisarga LIVE tracking : Cyclone Nisarga will hit the city of Alibaug in Raigad, Maharashtra, around 1.30-2.30 pm today. As weather conditions has started detereorating in Mumbai, th ecity fire brigade has been told to stay alert in case of emergency. The government has deployed as many as 93 lifeguards at six prominent beaches of the city. The NDRF has deployed eight units while the Indian Navy has deployed five units in Mumbai.

4:25PM: Bandra-Worli sea link shuts amid cyclone Nisarga

The vehicular movement has been restricted on Bandra-Worli sea link until further notice on Wednesday due to cyclonic storm Nisarga.

4:20PM: Visuals from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra as cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in the state

4:15PM: From Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood celebs ask people to stay safe amid cyclone Nisarga

As cyclone Nisarga has made landfall in Maharashtra, Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and others have urged people to take precautionary measures to safeguard themselves from the storm.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and said she is concerned for everyone's safety, including her mother and brother in the city.

"#Cyclone Nisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn't experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating.

Actor Vicky Kaushal uploaded his picture and wrote that he is hoping the first showers to "only bring relief and joy and not too much drama".

Actor Shilpa Shetty asked people to "stay indoors, stay secure."

"With #CycloneNisarga expected to hit Maharashtra and nearby regions in a few hours, please be mindful of these DOs & DONTs shared by @my_bmc. Please call 1916 and press 4 for any cyclone-related query or concern. Praying for our safety," she wrote

4:00PM: Cyclone Nisarga moves from Mumbai, Thane to north Maharashtra; CM Thackeray esures immediate rescue work

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the state administration to start immediate rescue operation as cyclone Nisarga moves from Mumbai and Thane to North Maharashtra. Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts have been affected by the severe cyclonic storm.

3:45PM: Nisarga cyclone was 75 km southeast of Mumbai (Colaba) and 65 km of Pune at 2:30 PM , according to MeT department. The cyclone's intensity is 90-100kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

NISARGA LAY CENTERED AT 1430 HRS OF THE 03RD JUNE 2020 OVER COASTAL MAHARASHTRA NEAR LAT. 18.5»N AND LONG. 73.2»E CLOSE TO EAST-SOUTHEAST OF ALIBAGH, 75 KM SOUTHEAST OF MUMBAI (COLABA) AND 65 KM WEST OF PUNE. CURRENT INTENSITY (NEAR CENTER) 90-100 KMPH GUSTING TO 110 KMPH. pic.twitter.com/u4xvdPp4tf - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

3:35PM: Tigers, leopards, other 300 animals shifted to holding centres

The BMC has shifted animals of Byculla zoo into their holding centres due to cyclone Nisarga. The BMC added that they have deployed a 20-member emergency response team to take care of animals in the zoo.

3:30PM: Mumbai airport shuts till 7 pm today

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has has shut take-offs and landings on Wednesday until 7 PM in view of cyclone Nisarga.

"The airport witnessed a runway excursion earlier today with Fed Ex flight 5033 arriving from Bengaluru. The aircraft was towed away from the runway, no disruption caused," PRO, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said.

Till 19:00 hrs, no take-off or landings would take place at the airport due to #CycloneNisarga : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai - ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

3:20PM: Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Alibaug with wind speed of over 110 kmph; trees, poles fall

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Alibaug in Maharashtra with the wind speed of more than 110 kmph on Wednesday. Due to the impact of the gusting winds, many trees and electric poles have got uprooted in Alibaug.

3:05PM: NDRF evacuates nearly 1 lakh people from Maharshtra, Gujarat

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), on Wednesday, said that they have evacuated nearly 1 lakh people from the cyclone spot. A total of 43 NDRF teams have been deployed in both Gujarat and Maharashtra as cyclone Nisarga made landfall today afternoon.

3:00PM: Visuals of cyclone Nisarga in Maharshtra:

2:50 PM: 10 sailors rescued off Ratnagiri coast

In Maharashtra, 10 sailors have been rescued from a ship, which was stranded off the coast of Ratnagiri on Wednesday. Heavy rains pounded Ratnagiri as cyclone Nisarga made its landfall today, Roofs of several buildings in Ratnagiri were blown away by the rough winds in Ratnagiri.

2.35 PM: Akshay Kumar suggests precautions Mumbaikars should take amid Cyclone Nisarga

"The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, Cyclone Nisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by @mybmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone's well-being," says the actor.