Noida suspends school workshops, sports camps amid heatwave in Delhi-NCR

The intensifying heatwave across North India has begun disrupting daily life in Delhi-NCR, with authorities in Noida and Greater Noida suspending school workshops, outdoor activities, and sports camps as temperatures continue to soar above 45°C in several areas.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had earlier revised school timings for all boards, including CBSE, ICSE, IB, and UP Board schools, to morning shifts between 7:30 am and 12:30 pm to reduce children’s exposure to extreme afternoon heat. However, worsening weather conditions have now forced educational institutions to suspend non-essential summer activities altogether.

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Neighbouring Ghaziabad has already announced early summer closure for schools across all boards after temperatures touched nearly 45°C. Similar precautionary measures are being considered in other parts of North India as heat-related illnesses rise.

The decision comes amid growing health concerns for children due to extreme weather conditions. Schools have been advised to avoid outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours, while parents have been urged to ensure sufficient hydration and limit travel in the daytime.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan are currently witnessing “severe heatwave” conditions, with hot winds and unusually high night temperatures worsening discomfort levels. The weather agency has issued orange and red alerts for multiple districts in the region over the past week.

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The impact is now extending beyond classrooms. Rising temperatures have sharply increased electricity consumption across NCR as households and commercial establishments rely heavily on air-conditioning and cooling systems. In Noida and Greater Noida alone, power demand has reportedly surged by nearly 650 MW in less than two weeks, crossing last year’s peak levels before the onset of June.

India has witnessed a sharp increase in extreme heat events in recent years. According to IMD data, 2025 was among the warmest years recorded globally, while urban regions such as Delhi-NCR continue to experience stronger “heat island” effects due to rapid construction, declining green cover, and dense population growth.