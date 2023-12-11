'Not even 2nd AC is safe now,' say netizens as video of 'ticketless encroachers' goes viral

A video showing ticketless passengers encroaching seats in a reserved compartment of a train has gone viral, sparking outrage and raising questions about railway security.

In a viral video shared by IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer Akash K Verma on X, the footage portrays a second-tier AC compartment, usually considered a premium class, inundated with numerous passengers without tickets.

The video, filmed on train number 12369 (Kumbha Express), unveils a disconcerting scene where unauthorized individuals occupy berths, harass legitimate passengers, and even resort to pulling the emergency chain. Notably, a significant number of affected passengers are reported to be senior citizens.

In the disorderly sequence, two police personnel can be seen attempting to manage the situation as ticketless passengers disrupt the travel experience for those who have paid for their tickets.

Expressing concern in his caption, Verma highlights the urgent need for intervention and sanitation on the train. He also tags Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the viral video, drawing attention to the pressing issues faced by both passengers and authorities in maintaining order and ensuring a secure and comfortable journey.

The video has sparked outrage among many people who have seen it. They have criticised the ticketless passengers for disrespecting the law and causing inconvenience to others.

"Sad state of railway affairs," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Acche din finally arrived." "Sab changa si! Iss Desh ke log ye deserve karte hain," a third user wrote. "@AshwiniVaishnaw

this state of travel is an absolute shame . What exactly are the railway employees and security doing to ensure this doesn’t happen," a fourth user commented.

"This is a regular scene in Sleeper class and even in 3rd AC at times. But 2nd AC being hijacked is unheard off and it's getting out of hand now. Railway police needs to be deployed in every single train to get things in control," a fifth user wrote. “Not even 2nd AC is safe now,” another one commented.

