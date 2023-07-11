‘OMG 2’ teaser Twitter review: ‘Just playing with his hair wig every year,’ say moviegoers on upcoming Akshay Kumar film  

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday shared the teaser of his upcoming film OMG 2 on social media. The over one-minute-long teaser begins with narration and goes onto give moviegoers a glimpse into the first OMG movie - OMG-- Oh My God! - which released in 2012. The narrator says at the beginning of the film: “Humans give proof of God’s existence by being an atheist or a believer. But God never discriminates among the people he created.”

The teaser shows Akshay Kumar as an incarnation or avatar of Lord Shiva who has come on Earth to protect his devotee Kanti Sharan Mudgal, played by Pankaj Tripathi, from all the obstacles in the latter’s life. Sharing the teaser of the film on Twitter, Kumar wrote, “Have faith”.

Soon after the teaser of the film came out, moviegoers were quick to share their take on Twitter. A user said he believes Akshay Kumar is ‘just playing with his hair wig every year’ and does not have the dedication needed to play the character of Lord Shiva.

The user tweeted: “No dedication for Lord Shiva’s role at all, he’s here to defame Hinduism and Hindu deities once again… shameful act. He’s just playing with his hair wig every year”.

A moviegoer claimed that the water shown in the scene where Akshay Kumar is shown taking snana or a bath is apparently drainage water. The moviegoer wrote on Twitter: “This is drainage water that comes out after flowing from the toilet flushes of all the trains and apparently you who is playing ‘Shiva’ in the movie is taking a bath here. When will you stop hurting our sentiments?”

Another user said that the filmmakers should have given more information about the film’s story in the teaser. The user wrote: “This is a content driven movie so they should’ve shared a little bit about story. Teaser is all about Akshay as Lord Shiva in different mudras. Maybe trailer will be better”.

This is a content driven movie so they should’ve share a little bit about story. Teaser is all about Akshay as Lord Shiva in different mudras. May be trailer will be better — Rohit gupta (@rohit1982adi) July 11, 2023

Here are some other reactions on teaser of OMG 2:

It's like watching TV serial on grand scale.

after second watch my rating is 2/10 — jai shri ram (@CollageJai) July 11, 2023

Dull teaser...Isme vese bhi GOD vs Man nahi hone wala..to Ab GADAR 2 💪💪💯 July 11, 2023

Har har mahadev bolne se picture hit nahi ho jati. If makers are confident then they need solo release to make #OMG2 hit. Still #gadar2 looks like hot favourite to win the battle. — mehuls514 (@mehuls514) July 11, 2023

Genre verdict



Action - Disaster (BB)

Masala - Disaster (BP)

Historical - Disaster (PRC)

Drama - Disaster (RB)

Adventure - Disaster (RS)

Comedy - Disaster (Selfiee)



Upcoming, #Omg2 - ?? #AkshayKumar #Omg2Teaser pic.twitter.com/VvRHVYQivO — Shrrriiii 🔱 (@Mr_Crockroz18) July 11, 2023

8th disaster in a row

😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wrFTRkBC9w — 😎KING OF MEMES😎 (@Memelover246) July 11, 2023

Back to back disaster pic.twitter.com/IFD3aId8xx — Surya (@Surya40125861) July 11, 2023

OMG 2 star cast

The film has been directed by Amit Rai and is a sequel to the 2012 satirical comedy drama OMG-- Oh My God! , which featured Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The 2012 film also featured Mithun Chakraborty, Govind Namdeo, Murli Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar, and late Om Puri in significant roles.

Produced by Cape of Good Films, Viacom18 Studios and Wakaoo Films, OMG 2 features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil in significant roles.

Upcoming movies in August this year

Scoring big gains at the box office could be a huge challenge for OMG 2 as it will clash with the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 on August 11. Besides this, big-ticket south Indian releases such as Jailer (featuring Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mohanlal in pivotal roles) and Bhola Shankar (featuring Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh in significant roles are slated to release on August 10 and August 11 this year respectively.

