Business Today
'Order is on 'hold'': Customer targeted by fraudster posing as apparel team member; how to stay safe of similar online scams?

The user received a suspicious call the next morning from a person claiming to be from the brand’s dispatch team, requesting a second payment for their prepaid order due to “internal issues.”

The scammer had access to sensitive order details, including the customer’s name, address, and exact order value The scammer had access to sensitive order details, including the customer’s name, address, and exact order value

In an incident that raises concerns over data security and potential breaches within third-party logistics networks handling customer orders, a Reddit post has revealed a new scam that seems to be doing the rounds. According to the Reddit user, they placed an order on Rare Rabbit’s official website, thehouseofrare.com. The user received a suspicious call the next morning from a person claiming to be from the brand’s dispatch team, requesting a second payment for their prepaid order due to “internal issues.”

The scammer, who identified herself as Ria Sharma, had access to sensitive order details, including the customer’s name, address, and exact order value (₹14,000). She insisted that the original order could not be processed and asked the customer to place a new order and pay again, promising a refund for the initial payment.

When questioned, the caller became defensive and claimed the order was “on hold” and could neither be dispatched nor cancelled. Upon refusing to comply, the Reddit user was threatened with indefinite delays before the call was abruptly disconnected.

After raising the issue, Rare Rabbit confirmed this was a scam, the post said. "Rare Rabbit got in touch and confirmed this is a scam. They suspect that their local delivery partners are doing this," the post read.

A new scam in India
byu/Delicious_Dot_8414 inindia

This case highlights a growing trend where fraudsters exploit personal order information to scam unsuspecting customers into making duplicate payments. Such scams are particularly alarming as they suggest an insider data leak, potentially from either the brand’s systems or its logistics partners. Many similar instances were shared by other Redditors in response to the post. 

"Most of the scam is possible because of low level employees who provide all the details. Be it e-commerce, bank, anything. Be cautious while sharing your details on websites," a user posted. 

How to stay safe from similar scams

Verify with official channels: Always check the order status on the official website or contact customer service directly.
Never repay for an order: No legitimate e-commerce company asks customers to repay for a prepaid order due to “internal issues.”
Report suspicious calls: If you receive a call like this, report it to the company and authorities to prevent others from falling victim.
Beware of fake customer support: Scammers often pose as brand representatives. Always use official contact details from the website.
 

Published on: Mar 27, 2025, 3:59 PM IST
