'Per match value of Rs 7 cr': Women's IPL media rights for 2023-27 bagged by Viacom for Rs 951 cr

Women IPL: Viacom18 has won the media rights of soon-to-be-launched Women's Indian Premier League for a period of five years (2023-27) at an auction on Monday. The company has committed Rs 951 crore, which will be around Rs 7.09 crore per match. There will be 22 matches in the first three editions and 34 in the next two. Viacom18 already holds digital rights for the men’s IPL.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Monday said that the auction is big news for women’s cricket.

"Congratulations Viacom18 for winning the Women’s IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in BCCI and BCCI Women. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for the next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women’s Cricket," Shah tweeted.

The BCCI is scheduled to unveil the five Women IPL franchises on January 25.

As per reports, the media rights auction received bids from 10 media companies, including Disney Star, Sony Network, Viacom18, Amazon Prime, Fancode, Times Internet, and Google.

In 2022, Viacom18, the Reliance-backed network, launched a sports channels Sports18. Its other arm, JioCinema, streamed the FIFA World Cup in November-December 2022.