Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: ‘For India's economy to expand...’ 

“For India's economy to expand as rapidly and yet more sustainably than China's, we need to make our differences into virtues rather than vulnerabilities,” Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group.

Mahindra noted that India’s 28 states are as distinct in culture and development as European nations, advocating that these regional differences should be celebrated and used to create a competitive, decentralized economy rather than forcing a singular, top-down approach.

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Who is Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra (born May 1, 1955) is a prominent Indian billionaire businessman and the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, a Mumbai-based conglomerate with a global presence in industries ranging from automobiles and farm equipment to IT and real estate. As of April 2026, he is recognised as one of India's top 100 richest people, with a net worth of approximately $3.97 billion.

He is credited with diversifying the group from a, primarily, utility vehicle and tractor manufacturer into a diversified global organisation with a market capitalisation of over $20 billion.

He is an alumnus of Harvard University (majoring in filmmaking and architecture) and Harvard Business School.

He established the Nanhi Kali non-governmental organisation (NGO) in 1996, which supports education for underprivileged girls in India. He also co-launched the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014.

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When was this quote said by Anand Mahindra

Mahindra argued that India should stop trying to "emulate" the top-down Chinese economic model. Instead, he proposed that India's diverse states should compete with one another — rather than "marching in lockstep" — to develop a more resilient and sustainable path to prosperity.

What does this quote mean?

The quote reflects Mahindra's belief that India should not try to mimic China's top-down, authoritarian economic model. Instead, India should embrace its internal diversity and democratic structure as its primary strengths for growth.

He notes that while China achieved rapid growth through a centralised model, it came with significant social and environmental costs. For India to grow "more sustainably," it must build a uniquely Indian model — one that leverages democratic participation and regional ingenuity rather than trying to become a "plus-size Singapore".