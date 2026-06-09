Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'When you set the right targets...'

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is known for sharing philosophical and motivational thoughts on leadership, life, and success with millions of followers on social media.

“When you set the right targets, aspirations, and you work efficiently and diligently, the numbers happen, Chairman of the Mahindra Group.

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The quote reflects on how material success and wealth alone cannot guarantee lasting happiness. It suggests that even people with immense power and riches eventually realise that true fulfilment often comes from experiences, relationships, and purpose rather than money alone.

Who is Anand Mahindra?

Anand Mahindra is one of India’s most prominent business leaders and serves as the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning automobiles, technology, finance, hospitality, and agriculture.

Born in 1955, Mahindra studied filmmaking and architecture at Harvard University before joining the family business. Under his leadership, the group expanded globally and strengthened its presence across several industries.

He is also widely recognised for his active presence on social media, where he frequently shares insights on innovation, entrepreneurship, social issues, and personal growth.

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When was this quote said by Anand Mahindra?

Anand Mahindra shared the quote in Aug 2014 in an interview, where he remarked while discussing the Mahindra Group's corporate ambitions. He explained that instead of setting strict financial goals or chasing rigid numbers, the company focused on co-created aspirations to become a globally admired brand, which naturally resulted in strong financial performance.

What does this quote mean?

Mahindra’s quote underlines that instead of obsessing over profits or revenues, focus entirely on building high-quality inputs. When you align your team's vision with hard work, the financial results naturally follow.

The statement also serves as a reminder about humility. It suggests that you aim for meaningful goals, like building a globally loved brand or creating the best product, rather than just chasing a specific dollar amount.