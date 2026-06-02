Quote of the Day by Narayana Murthy : ‘Growth is painful. Change is painful...’

“Growth is painful. Change is painful. But, nothing is as painful as staying stuck where you do not belong,” a quote by Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys.

The Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy highlights the truth that short-term discomfort is a necessary trade-off for long-term fulfilment.

Who is Narayana Murthy

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N R Narayana Murthy is an Indian billionaire businessman, software engineer, and the iconic co-founder of Infosys, one of India's largest multinational information technology companies. Often hailed as the "Father of the Indian IT sector," he played a pivotal role in pioneering India's global outsourcing model and putting the country on the international technology map.

In 1981, Murthy co-founded Infosys along with six other software professionals with an initial capital investment of just ₹10,000 (roughly $250 at the time), which was famously borrowed from his wife, Sudha Murty. Under his leadership, Infosys became the first Indian-registered company to list on the NASDAQ exchange in 1999, setting a benchmark for financial transparency and corporate governance in India.

Beyond business, Murthy is known for advocating corporate social responsibility and practising a relatively modest personal lifestyle despite his immense wealth. Through the Infosys Foundation and private family foundations, he heavily funds initiatives in rural development, education, healthcare, and arts and culture across India.

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When was this quote said by Narayana Murthy

N.R. Narayana Murthy wrote this in May 2014 within the company's annual report for the 2013–14 fiscal year.

What does this quote mean?

Murthy pointed out that staying in a job, relationship, or mindset where you do not belong slowly drains your potential. Embracing change, while daunting, is the only way to avoid years of stagnation and regret. The temporary struggle of evolving is always healthier than the lingering pain of remaining in the wrong place.

At the time, he was serving as the Executive Chairman of Infosys. He used the phrase in his official letter to shareholders and "Infoscions" (employees) to address a period of intense management restructuring and high-profile leadership exits. By telling his team that "nothing is as painful as staying stuck where you do not belong," he was justifying the necessary discomfort of organisational change to push the company toward sector-leading growth.