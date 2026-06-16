Quote of the Day by Steve Jobs: ‘Being the richest man in the cemetery...’

“Being the richest man in the cemetery doesn't matter to me. Going to bed at night saying we've done something wonderful, that's what matters to me.,” A timeless quote by Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple.

This quote means that making a meaningful difference in the world is far more valuable than accumulating money. Steve Jobs believed that true satisfaction comes from creating things that improve human lives, rather than dying with a massive bank account.

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Who was Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs (1955-2011) was an American entrepreneur, inventor, and business magnate best known as the co-founder of Apple. Widely regarded as one of the greatest innovators in technology history, Jobs played a key role in revolutionising personal computing, smartphones, digital music, and animation.

Under his leadership, Apple introduced iconic products such as the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and MacBook, transforming the company into one of the world’s most valuable brands.

Apart from Apple, Jobs also acquired and transformed Pixar Animation Studios, which later became a major force in the global animation industry.

When was this quote said by Steve Jobs?

Steve Jobs spoke this famous quote during a 1993 interview with The Wall Street Journal, reflecting his philosophy that creative impact and innovation matter far more than material wealth.

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What does this quote mean?

What Jobs was trying to explain is wealth becomes completely useless after you die. Chasing money for the sake of status or hoarding assets is a meaningless goal. True fulfilment is an internal feeling. It comes from daily pride in your work, knowing your creativity and effort created something beautiful or helpful, he explained.