Quote of the Day by Vedanta's Anil Agarwal: ‘There is no right time for success...’ 

“There is no right time for success. Our society puts a lot of pressure on young people to succeed... turtle ki story hamesha yaad rakhna. Slow and steady wins the race,” a timeless quote by Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited. His message focussed on encouraging young entrepreneurs to not fear failure and to be persistent.

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Agarwal shared that his startups became successful only in his 40s after dealing with numerous setbacks in his 20s and 30s.

Who is the person who gave this quote

Anil Agarwal is a prominent Indian billionaire businessman and the Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, a global natural resources conglomerate. Often referred to as "India's Metal King," he built his fortune from a small scrap metal business into a company with a major presence in zinc, aluminum, oil & gas, and power, with an estimated net worth of over $3 billion (Rs 27,900 crore at current exchange rates).

He significantly expanded his business by acquiring public sector companies like Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) and Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) in the early 2000s.

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Agarwal has pledged 75% of his wealth for social good, focusing on healthcare, nutrition, women and child development, and animal welfare.

When was this quote said

Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal shared this message on July 23, 2023. He posted the statement across his social media channels to address the immense societal pressure young people face to achieve early career success. In the post, Agarwal opened up about his personal journey, revealing that he failed nine times and faced heavy struggles throughout his 20s and 30s before establishing his first successful startup in his 40s.

What does this quote mean?

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources, uses this message to challenge modern societal pressures and reframe how we view career timelines. Society often expects people to achieve wealth, status, or career peaks in their 20s or 30s. Agarwal argues that achieving success later in life is just as valid.

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He highlights how external expectations cause anxiety, burnout, and a sense of failure among the youth if they do not meet certain milestones quickly.

Agarwal spent his 20s and 30s facing continuous business failures and did not taste major entrepreneurial success until his 40s. His quote is a reassurance to young professionals that struggling early in life does not mean you have failed — it just means you are building your foundation.