Rashid Khan to donate World Cup 2023 match fees to earthquake-hit Afghans

Rashid Khan, the Afghanistan cricketer, has announced that he will donate all of his match fees from the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India to the victims of the earthquake in Afghanistan.

Khan, who is one of the most popular and successful cricketers in Afghanistan, said that he was "deeply saddened" by the earthquake and that he wanted to do his part to help the victims.

“I learned with great sadness about the tragic consequences of the earthquake that struck the western provinces (Herat, Farah, and Badghis) of Afghanistan. I am donating all of my #CWC23 match fees to help the affected people. Soon, we will be launching a fundraising campaign to call upon those who can support the people in need,” Rashid Khan wrote on X.

The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.3, struck the western provinces of Afghanistan on Saturday. Termed as one of the deadliest earthquakes in two decades, the death toll from October 7's earthquake rose to 500, Associated Press quoted a Taliban spokesperson as saying on Sunday.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake's epicenter was around 40 km northwest of Herat. It was followed by three powerful aftershocks with magnitudes of 6.3, 5.9, and 5.5, as well as minor shocks.

According to Herat city resident Abdul Shakor Samadi, at least five significant tremors shook the city at lunchtime.

Afghanistan witnessed the deadliest earthquakes in years, claiming over 2,000 lives and injuring more than 9,000, according to the Taliban administration's statement on Sunday. These catastrophic tremors rocked the quake-prone mountainous country, leaving countless Afghans in a state of unparalleled trauma.

Netizens were thrilled to learn about the generous nature of Rashid Khan. "The true Afghani legend, this guy. Go well, Rashid bhai!," a user wrote. Another one commented, "So sad. Stay strong rashid bhai." "Great Gesture !! Prayers for everyone," a user wrote. A fourth user commented, "Your generosity during this challenging moment is heartwarming. Thank you for your compassion and for setting such a positive example. "

Meanwhile, on October 7, Bangladesh won against Afghanistan by 6 wickets. Afghanistan, who were asked to bat first, were bowled out for 156 in 37.2 overs, following which Bangladesh completed the run chase quite comfortably.

