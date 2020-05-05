'You've been our guardian angels': Neetu Kapoor expresses gratitude to Mukesh Ambani and family

Rishi Kapoor death: Neetu Kapoor took to social media to thank her "guardian angels", the Ambani family, for their love and attention for the past two years when Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer. She thanked them and said that every member of the Ambani family including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha went over and beyond in every way possible to help them in such turbulent times.

"For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too... needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it's a journey we would not have been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family," said Neetu Kapoor in her Instagram post.

She said that she and her family have gathered their thoughts over the past few days to express their gratitude to the Ambani family for the "countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time."

Neetu Kapoor said that the Mukesh and Nita Ambani and their family made sure that Rishi Kapoor was medically attended to and also made frequent, personal visits to the hospital to "shower him with love and attention". She added that they also comforted them when they were scared.

"To Mukesh Bhai, Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha - you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience - what we feel for you can not be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest," she said.

Rishi Kapoor, who charmed moviegoers with films such as Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Chandni, Mulk, Kapoor & Sons, passed away on April 30 at the age of 67. He was battling cancer that was diagnosed in 2018. He was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29 after he complained of uneasiness.

