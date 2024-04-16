Salman Khan house firing: Shooters were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, reveal officials

After an entire weekend of searching, Mumbai’s Crime Branch has arrested the two individuals who were accused of reportedly firing outside Salman Khan’s house on April 14. The accused were arrested in Gujarat’s Bhuj.

As per the reports, the Mumbai police had informed the Kachchh Police about the two individuals reaching Kachchh. Separate teams were formed to catch them.

Kachchh police eventually arrested the two accused and handed them over to the Mumbai Police. During the primary interrogation, the officials revealed that both of them were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang.

According to police officials, the accused will be brought to Mumbai for further investigation. The Mumbai police also revealed that they have been identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, the Hindustan Times reported.

The shooting outside Khan’s residence took place during the early hours of April 14. Two unidentified individuals opened fire outside Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan resides. They later fled the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces.

Ten teams of the crime branch were deployed outside the apartments. Maharashtra’s chief minister Eknath Shinde also asked the Mumbai Police Commissioner to increase the actor’s security.

Salman Khan's security level was elevated to Y-Plus in 2022, due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorised to carry a personal firearm.

After the incident, Anmol Bishnoi, brother of the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the shooting via a social media post. He further warned Salman Khan by saying that this was just a “trailer.”

(with inputs from agencies)

