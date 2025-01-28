‘Shift to Ahmedabad...’: Disappointed fans urge Cigarettes After Sex after Bengaluru show cancelled 

The much-awaited performance by Cigarettes After Sex (CAS) in Bengaluru on January 28, 2025 (Tuesday) was abruptly canceled due to technical and production issues, leaving fans heartbroken just 20 minutes before the gates were scheduled to open.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), the American band apologized to fans for the last-minute cancellation. “Unfortunately, the local production had technical difficulties they couldn’t fix. we tried everything we could to make the show happen, but the problems are with the local production & beyond our control. we waited months & months to see you & are heartbroken,” read the post.

Related Articles

unfortunately the local production had technical difficulties they couldn’t fix. we tried everything we could to make the show happen, but the problems are with the local production & beyond our control. we waited months & months to see you & are heartbroken 🖤… pic.twitter.com/KpFFjngGx3 — Cigarettes After Sex (@CigsAfterSexx) January 28, 2025

The announcement triggered a flurry of responses from the band’s admirers with many suggesting that it shift its venue to Ahmedabad.

“Shift the venue to Ahmedabad. You can do it the best way possible,” wrote an admirer.

Another wrote, “Where is the Khat khat thugs who were abusing Ahmedabad. Bangalore cannot even conduct a normal concert 😳”

“Sad.. next time shift your venue to the place which manage well like in Ahmedabad,” added another.

After Coldplay’s much-anticipated concert in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has a massive scope for live concerts.

“You must have seen fabulous pictures of Coldplay concert organized in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It shows that India has a massive scope for live concerts...,” the PM said.

Following after Coldplay’s successful concert, netizens also took on Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, who had recently remarked that when it came to hosting live shows, India wasn’t up to the mark.

Cigarettes After Sex is an American dream pop band, formed in El Paso, Texas, in 2008 by Greg Gonzalez.

The American band’s post on Instagram read, “We’re so incredibly sorry we can't see you all tonight and truly tried everything we could to make it happen. BookMyShow will reach out to you with information on refunds for the show as well. love yo so much.”

All ticket holders “will receive a full refund within 8-10 working days” for the show, produced by Laqshya Media Group and curated by BookMyShow Live.

Cigarettes After Sex, with its black and white silhouette visuals, has captivated audiences worldwide with its evocative, melancholic sound.

The band recently came to India and has performed in Gurugram and Mumbai so far.