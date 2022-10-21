T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan on Sunday; When and where to watch

The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cup is scheduled for Sunday, October 23. The live streaming of the match, which will be played on Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground, will begin at 1:30 pm IST. Cricket fans can catch up live-streaming on Disney+Hotstar, Star Sports, and DTH channels.

How to watch T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan online

To watch online, viewers will have to choose a subscription plan on Disney+Hotstar. Through the app, cricket fans can watch live updates on smartphones, PCs, etc.

However, weather can play a spoilsport as there is a high chance of rain on the day. As per the local Met department, there is an 80 to 90 percent chance of rainfall, the volume of which could be between 1mm to 5 mm. The department has also predicted thunderstorms.

This will not be the first time that an India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match gets threatened by rain. In 2016, while playing at Eden Gardens, the two neighbouring teams were bothered by the sharp spell of evening showers and puddles of water in the outfield.

Indian Team Squad for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Pakistan Team Squad for T20 World Cup

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi



