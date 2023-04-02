scorecardresearch
Feedback

Tom Holland, Shah Rukh Khan, Gigi Hadid and more Bollywood, Hollywood celebs grace Ambani event; See photos

The Nita Ambani Cultural Centre Launch was attended by the entire Bollywood fraternity. Not only from B-Town, but several Hollywood stars flew down to India to attend the event.

The grand inauguration of the dream project Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre saw the presence of some of the biggest names in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Nita Ambani's dream project, which is housed within the Jio Global Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, aims to preserve and promote Indian arts. 

Today, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani inaugurated the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre aka NMACC's art house exhibit 'Sangam. The pictures of the event are going viral on social media.

Take a look at the list of Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities who attended the event:

Bollywood celebrities: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, 

Hollywood celebrities: Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas and and French fashion designer Christian Louboutin  

Check out some of the celebrities Instagram post here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Published on: Apr 02, 2023, 8:31 PM IST
