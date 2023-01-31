UK gets its first-ever Indian drive-thru restaurant in Manchester

The United Kingdom (UK) got its first-ever Indian restaurant drive-thru in the city of Manchester. Popular street-food chain Chaiiwala opened a drive-thru outlet in the town of Bolton, in the Greater Manchester area.

This drive-thru offers customers a variety of options to choose from on the menu. It offers a variety of teas, Sweet Bombay Toast, signature Desi Breakfast, and street food options like Aloo Tikki Burgers, a Chilli Chip Butty, and Chilli Paneer. Even Mumbai Mac 'n' Cheese is there on the menu.

Sohail Ali, Co-founder of Chaiiwala, told The Bolton news, "This is extremely exciting news for Bolton and the UK in general as this is the first time the Chaiiwala brand has been created as a drive-thru concept. This is a totally new experience for our valued customers, and the first time they can experience our Indian street food in a drive-thru setting."

He further said that this is the first time they are offering this concept and are delighted with the results. They plan to use this blueprint to actively search for new drive-thru locations across the UK that will replicate the Bolton store model.

As per Wales Online, Chaiiwala is the first Indian restaurant drive-thru.

Chaiiwala was revived in Bolton in 2016 by the family of the original founders, who started the business in Delhi in 1927. It now has more than 70 locations across the nation.

