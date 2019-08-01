Vadodara rains: Schools, airport shut, several trains cancelled as heavy showers batter Gujarat

Vadodara rains: Heavy showers has lashed Vadodara in Gujarat, with the city receiving a staggering 442 mm rainfall in the past 12 hours. Due to waterlogging, schools have been shut till August 1 (Thursday), several trains have been cancelled and operations have suspended at the Vadodara airport till 9 am on Friday.

Weather experts say the state could experience "heavy to very heavy rains" in the next two days. The airport, which is on the outskirts of the city, was temporarily closed and two domestic flights were also cancelled on Wednesday, said the airport authorities.

A release by the state government said that Vadodara received 442 mm rainfall, the highest in Gujarat between 8 am to 8 pm on Wednesday. Of this, 286 mm of rain fell in just four hours ending at 8.00 pm, it added. Western Railways also said some trains were either cancelled or diverted owing to "heavy waterlogging".

Torrential rains also lashed other parts of the state, including Ahmedabad and central Gujarat. Ahmedabad recorded 58 mm rainfall on Wednesday. Dabhoi town in Vadodara district received 152 mm rain, Halol in Panchmahal district received 143 mm, followed by Karjan in Vadodara district (137 mm), Waghodiya in Vadodara (124 mm), Umarpada in Surat (118 mm) and Sankheda in Chhotaudepur district (117 mm). "Homes get flooded as record-breaking #Vadodara rains of 554 mm in 12 hours disrupt normal life," tweeted SkymetWeather.

#rains have drastically reduced over #Vadodara with the city recording just about 3 mm in the last 9 hours between 8.30 pm yesterday and 5.30 am today#VadodaraRains #Monsoon2019 #flooding https://t.co/36OKZEJHdS - SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 1, 2019

The state government directed the local administration to move people from lying-areas in Vadodara if required as water entered into houses in several settlements.

Gujarat govt assessing the ongoing situation:

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani convened a high-level meeting on Wednesday evening to review the situation in Vadodara and directed IAS officers Vinod Rao and Lochan Sehra to provide guidance to the local administration, the release stated. The Chief Minister also appealed the people in low-lying areas to be patient and cooperate with the district administration during evacuation.

IMD Forecast:

According to the latest IMD forecast, several parts of Gujarat, comprising Saurashtra, would get "heavy to very heavy rains" during the next two days. The weather forecaster has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in South and North Gujarat regions, especially in Valsad, Bharuch, Navsari, Tapi, Banaskantha and Patan districts. "Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over north, central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea,eastcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts," IMD said in its statement. Fishermen are also warned not to risk venturing into these areas.

Emergency contact numbers:

Authorities have also set up a 24-hour emergency control room for assisting people in Vadodara. The numbers are 18002330265, 0265 2423101 and 0265 2426101.

Here is the list of trains that are cancelled in Vadodara:

69176 Anand Bharuch MEMU

69175 Bharuch Anand MEMU

59101 Vadodara - Kathana Passenger

59102 Kathana - Vadodara Passenger

52034 Pratapnagar Jambusar NG Mixed Passenger

52033 Jambusar Pratapnagar NG Mixed Passenger

22928 Ahmedabad Mumbai Lokshakti Express

22927 Mumbai Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express

22137 Prerana Express

19031 Haridwar Mail