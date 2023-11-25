Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states till November 28; see full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to heavy rainfall in many parts of India till November 28. In its latest bulletin, the weather department said that light to moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during November 25-27.

It issued a similar warning over Marathwada during November 25-28 and over Gujarat state till November 26.

"Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with hail at isolated places is likely over south Rajasthan and north Madhya Maharashtra on 26th; over southwest Madhya Pradesh and Marathwada on 26th & 27th and over East Madhya Pradesh on 27th November," IMD said.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over southeast Rajasthan, southwest Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gujarat Region, north Konkan, north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on November 26.

The weather department has also predicted light rainfall at isolated places over Western Himalayan Region and plains of Northwest India during November 26-28. It said thunderstorm and lighting would occur at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on November 27.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood by November 26.

"Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 27. It is likely to move westnorthwestwards and intensify into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 29," as per IMD.

Fishmermen have been advised not to venture into South Andaman Sea during November 27-29 and over Southeast Bay of Bengal on November 28 and 29.

The minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over many parts of Northwest, West and Central India from November 28, 2023.

