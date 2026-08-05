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'We've been working this way for 30 yrs': Zoho's Mani Vembu says GenZ didn't invent flexible work

'We've been working this way for 30 yrs': Zoho's Mani Vembu says GenZ didn't invent flexible work

Turns out, the flexible work revolution might have started way earlier than we thought. Curious what Vembu actually said — and why it's striking a nerve? Read on.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 12:19 PM IST
'We've been working this way for 30 yrs': Zoho's Mani Vembu says GenZ didn't invent flexible workThe post ignited a debate on social media, with some users agreeing with Vembu's take on flexible work.

Gen Z gets a lot of credit for "changing" work culture — but Zoho's Mani Vembu isn't buying it. His response? "We've been working this way for 30 years." That one line has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many questioning whether flexible work is really a new-age concept or something older companies quietly mastered long ago.

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Turns out, the flexible work revolution might have started way earlier than we thought. Curious what Vembu actually said — and why it's striking a nerve? Read on.

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"We've been working this way at Zoho for nearly 30 years. Interesting that it's been framed as new Gen Z culture. I think this is more about human beings. We always preferred flexibility, as long as work gets done," the Zoho CEO wrote on X.

The post ignited a debate on social media, with some users agreeing with Vembu's take on flexible work.

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"Agree totally @MVhandle A traditional 9 to 5 mindset doesn’t always apply in today’s world. What matters is trust, flexibility, customer obsession, and delivering meaningful outcomes. That focus on value and long term relationships has been part of Zoho’s approach for decades," a user noted.

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A second user noted, "Absolutely. I think it's less about Gen Z and more about trust. Most people, regardless of age, value flexibility when they're trusted to deliver results. The desire for autonomy isn't new technology has simply made it easier for more workplaces to embrace it."

Others begged to differ, saying that such an approach doesn't work in all industries. "This does not work for all industries. Around 80% employment in organized sector is generated by SMEs," a user wrote.

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Another user commented, "Respectfully disagree. If flexibility has truly been preferred for nearly 30 years as long as work gets done, then a 5-day office mandate can never be the way. It contradicts that principle. True flexibility means trusting people to deliver—not requiring a seat every day."

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 12:19 PM IST
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