Women's Day: Nita Ambani launches 'Her Circle', a digital networking platform for women

Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, announced the launch of a digital networking platform 'Her Circle' on International Women's Day.

Nita Ambani said women could create a circle of support and solidarity for millions of other women through HerCircle.in, which is a digital platform for woman.

"When women lean on women, incredible things happen!," Said Nita Ambani.

HerCircle.in aims to accelerate women's empowerment globally by providing them all-encompassing content, social media and a community platform that caters to their aspirations, ambitions and competencies, a statement said.

Her Circle aims to go global -- starting with Indian women first.

"With the Digital Revolution enabling 24x7 global networking and collaboration, Her Circle welcomes ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities and countries," said Nita Ambani.

How does Her Circle work?

Networking and Goal-Fulfilment: Her Circle is designed to be a one-stop destination to provide women-related content and connects women through a social platform.

The platform will also provide women with answers from Reliance's panel of experts on health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship and leadership.

The section on upskilling and jobs will help women find new professional skills as well as job opportunities. Her Circle also provides space for women to share their life stories with others.

Private, Personalised, Safe: While the content, from videos to articles, is open to all, the social networking part of the platform is only for women. The social connect will provide a safe, women-only forum to make new friends or ask questions from peers. Her Circle also has an exclusive and personal space for women to ask questions to medical and finance experts.

Her Good Habit App: Her Circle also provides app-only trackers to enable users to inculcate and sustain the right habits. If a woman wants to be fit, the app has a fitness tracker. She wants her finances sorted, the app comes with a finance tracker and much more features.

Besides being a free app on Google Play Store and My Jio App Store, Her Circle is also available on desktop and mobile website. Participation in Her Circle is free, and the app will firstly be launched in English. It will add other languages subsequently, the company added.

