'Your team is your biggest asset': LinkedIn post calls out Urban Company for strain on service providers, firm responds

A heartfelt LinkedIn post has sparked a fresh conversation around the wellbeing of gig workers—particularly those working with home service platforms like Urban Company.

In her post, by Anjali Kelkar, Managing Partner at Magpiee Brand Solutions, praised the quality of Urban Company’s services but raised serious concerns about the working conditions of their service professionals, citing a recent experience with a spa therapist that left her “with a heavy heart.”

Kelkar had booked a 7:30 pm home spa session, the only slot available after a hectic week. The assigned professional, Nisa (name changed), called shortly before the appointment, requesting a delay. She had not eaten all day due to back-to-back bookings. When she arrived at 8:17 PM, visibly distressed, Kelkar offered her water and a snack—only to learn the harsh reality behind the platform's operations.

According to Nisa, workers:

Cannot decline appointments even when unwell or exhausted.

Face suspension from the platform if they cancel three bookings.

Suffer from low ratings due to inevitable delays in high-traffic cities like Mumbai.

Have no mandatory time buffers between physically demanding jobs.

Often carry heavy equipment like massage tables themselves, risking serious health issues. Nisa had recently been diagnosed with a hernia.

Despite her physical and emotional exhaustion, Nisa completed the session with professionalism. But the experience raised red flags for Kelkar: “Isn’t it inhumane to design a performance system that sets professionals up to fail?” she wrote, urging Urban Company to rethink its model and be more mindful of the very people who uphold its brand.

The post elicited reactions and comments from professionals echoing similar concerns. Many users praised Kelkar’s empathy, while others demanded systemic reform in how gig platforms manage their workforce.

Urban Company has reportedly responded to Anjali Kelkar’s viral LinkedIn post, acknowledging the concerns she raised and reaffirming its commitment to improving conditions for its service professionals.

In its reply, the company stated it is “constantly working to improve the systems that govern bookings, schedules, and partner well-being to minimize travel overload and burnout.” However, it admitted, “It’s clear from your message that we still have work to do — and your note serves as an important reminder of what truly matters: the human behind the service.”

Urban Company also thanked Kelkar for extending “kindness and empathy” to Nisa, the spa therapist, during a moment of visible distress.

“Stories like these remind us of the incredible resilience of our service partners — and the responsibility we carry as a platform to support them,” the company said, adding that Kelkar’s feedback has been shared with the appropriate teams.

“We are committed to doing better — for both our customers and our valued partners,” Urban Company concluded.

As India’s gig economy expands, this post adds to the growing calls for more humane and sustainable work practices, especially in sectors that rely heavily on physical labor and face-to-face customer interactions.

“Your team is your biggest asset. Take care of them,” Kelkar concluded—a message that has clearly struck a chord.