Sushant Singh Rajput - An astrophysicist at heart, an entrepreneur in making

Three companies founded in 2 years - one deliberately named after a close friend; another meant to work on preventive healthcare and malnutrition - point to a man looking forward to a bright future ahead, not somebody plotting to end his own life. Yet Mumbai Police records would tell you Sushant Singh Rajput did otherwise.

He was an actor by profession and an astrophysics enthusiast by passion. The physicist in Sushant Singh Rajput remained ever strong even as he delivered striking performances as a thespian. A National Physics Olympiad winner and seventh rank holder in All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE), Sushant often used to intently gaze at the celestial bodies through a telescope. Such was his love for space that he had even bought a piece of land on moon on the far side of the moon, in a region called Sea of Muscovy, from International Lunar Lands Registry. It might not amount to a legal ownership, though, due to a international treaty that calls celestial body common heritage of mankind.

Priyanka Chopra recounted their conversations over astrophysics at sunrise. "I'm stunned. You must have been in so much pain. I hope you are at peace wherever you are my friend. Gone too soon. I'll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise..Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family and everyone grieving this huge loss," the Quantico actress posted on Instagram.

But little did the world know that Rajput was also a budding entrepreneur. He had his fingers in many things technology. Remembered for his true-to-life portrayal of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the silver screen, Sushant began his career in acting from the small screen. Over the past few years, he brought to life strong characters in movies like Kai Po Che, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore. The rising star of silver screen kept his fascination for stars in the heaven alive.

Science and technology enthused Sushant co-founded three companies where he was also a director - one of them dealt with avenues like artificial intelligence, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), whereas another worked in the field of computer sciences. His third start-up was a non-profit organisation with focus on health and social work. As per Ministry of Corporate Affairs records, he was registered as a director in three companies by the name, mind you, Sushant Singh - the Rajput suffix missing from his director identification number 08121145.

His first company - Innsaei Ventures - was established in May 2018. The name, Innsaei is the Icelandic word for intuition. The company works on multiple verticals, including movies, health and wellness, education, incubation, VR, AR, and intellectual property. It was conceptualised as a venture to maximise the potential of technological innovations and distribute its benefits among wider population.

Innsaei Ventures has been registered with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and has its headquarters in Gurugram. The company has a paid up capital of Rs 1 lakh. Apart from Sushant, the board of the company has co-founders Varun Mathur and Saurabh Mishra.

His second firm on whose board Sushant was also a director is Vividrage Rhealityx which incorporated the name of a close friend "Rhea" Chakraborthy. The company was founded in September 2019, an year after Innsaei. The board of the company, apart from Sushant, comprises his friend Rhea Chakraborthy and her brother Showik Shakraborthy. According to company's corporate filings, its business is related to exponential technology, Mixed Reality, Artificial Intelligence and experiential technology in India and around the world. Sushant had deposited over Rs 1 lakh in the company as paid up capital. The company is headquartered in Mumbai and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

Sushant was also part of Front India for World Foundation, a non-profit started earlier this year. The organisation was incorporated on January 6, 2020. According to the memorandum of association filed by the late actor, this organisation intended to work on eradication of hunger, poverty and malnutrition, and promote healthcare, including preventive health care and sanitation. Showik, Sushant's colleague from Vividrage Rhealityx board, is also a part of the Front India for World Foundation board.

