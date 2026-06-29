A tower so tall it will dwarf Burj Khalifa: Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Tower hits the 100-floor mark

Saudi Arabia's ambitious Jeddah Tower has reached a major construction milestone, surpassing the 100-floor mark and moving closer to becoming the world's tallest building.

Rising from the Red Sea city of Jeddah, the futuristic skyscraper is designed to exceed 1,000 metres in height, making it the first building in history to breach the one-kilometre barrier. Once completed, it will comfortably surpass Dubai's Burj Khalifa, which currently stands at 828 metres.

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The tower reaches 100 floors

The project has witnessed rapid progress since construction resumed. The tower has now surpassed 100 floors and reached a height of 400 metres. The structure has already reached around 102 floors, placing it among a small group of skyscrapers worldwide that have crossed the 100-storey threshold.

The pace of construction has accelerated dramatically over the past year. From roughly 80 floors in late 2025, the tower has climbed past the century mark within months, signalling that the long-delayed mega project is firmly back on track.

Reason for delays

Construction began in 2013 and progressed steadily until 2018, when work was halted due to financial challenges, contractor issues and broader economic uncertainties. The project remained largely dormant for several years before Saudi authorities revived it as part of the kingdom's renewed infrastructure push.

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After years of uncertainty, construction officially restarted in early 2025, breathing new life into what many considered one of the world's most ambitious unfinished buildings.

Height of Jedaah tower

While developers have not publicly disclosed the exact final height, the building is expected to reach at least 1,000 metres, making it more than 180 metres taller than Burj Khalifa. Current construction data suggests the tower's planned architectural height is around 1,008 metres.

The skyscraper is planned to feature more than 167 storeys and over 250 total levels, including mechanical floors and a massive spire structure.

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Inside the tower

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Jeddah Tower is designed as a mixed-use vertical city. The building will include:

Luxury residences

Premium office spaces

A five-star hotel

High-end retail areas

Observation decks

Entertainment and hospitality facilities

One of its biggest attractions will be the world's highest observation deck, offering panoramic views of Jeddah and the Red Sea coastline.

Architect behind tower

The tower was designed by renowned architect Adrian Smith, the same architect behind Burj Khalifa. Its unique three-petal footprint and tapered shape are intended to reduce wind loads at extreme heights.

Engineers have employed a sophisticated concrete-based structural system supported by a massive foundation consisting of hundreds of deep piles anchored into the ground. The building is expected to house nearly 60 elevators and millions of square feet of usable space.

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Completion of the project

Current projections place completion around 2028, although some industry estimates suggest the final stages could extend into 2029 depending on construction progress. If timelines hold, Jeddah Tower will claim the title of the world's tallest building and become the first structure ever to rise above one kilometre.