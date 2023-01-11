Afghanistan: Explosion in front of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul

A powerful blast occurred this afternoon in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Afghanistan's capital city in Kabul, Tolo News reported.

At least three people were killed and two more were wounded in the explosion, Amu TV reported citing sources.

Abdul Basit, a Twitter user, said the blast happened when a meeting was underway between a Chinese government delegation and Taliban representatives.

A spokesman for the Kabul security department, Khalid Zadran, in a tweet confirmed that the blast near the foreign ministry caused casualties.

In December 2022, a gunman attacked a hotel popular with Chinese business people in Kabul. Residents also said that a blast was also heard in the area.

Later, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said five Chinese nationals were wounded in the attack.

(More details awaited)