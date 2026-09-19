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David-Victoria Beckham sell Miami penthouse for $25 million, make nearly $5 million profit

David-Victoria Beckham sell Miami penthouse for $25 million, make nearly $5 million profit

The Beckhams bought the residence in 2020, acquiring the full-floor penthouse in the Zaha Hadid-designed One Thousand Museum tower in downtown Miami. The residence occupies the 59th floor of the 62-storey property and spans approximately 9,200 square feet.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 5:00 AM IST
David-Victoria Beckham sell Miami penthouse for $25 million, make nearly $5 million profitThe sale does not mark the Beckhams' exit from Miami. David Beckham remains closely associated with the city through his ownership of Inter Miami CF, while the couple continues to own a much larger waterfront property in Miami Beach.

David and Victoria Beckham have sold their luxury penthouse at Miami’s One Thousand Museum for nearly $25 million, making a substantial gain on the property they purchased six years ago for $19.8 million, as reported by the Times of India.

The Beckhams bought the residence in 2020, acquiring the full-floor penthouse in the Zaha Hadid-designed One Thousand Museum tower in downtown Miami. The property was purchased through Beckham Brand Limited, a company affiliated with the couple. At the time, the South Florida Business Journal reported that the purchase price was $19.8 million.

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The latest sale was reportedly completed for around $24.6 million, translating into an estimated gain of about $4.8 million before transaction-related costs and other expenses. The sale was an off-market deal, with the property changing hands at roughly $2,677 per square foot, according to reporting cited by Robb Report.

Inside the Beckham penthouse

The residence occupies the 59th floor of the 62-storey One Thousand Museum tower and spans approximately 9,200 square feet. It features five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, along with expansive glass walls offering views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay.

The building itself was designed by the late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, whose distinctive architectural style is visible in the tower’s curved exterior. One Thousand Museum is known for its dramatic exoskeleton, which uses glass-fibre reinforced concrete to create the building’s signature appearance.

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The tower offers a range of luxury amenities, including a rooftop helipad, swimming pool, spa, fitness centre, sauna, steam room, beauty salon and sky lounge. The building has only 84 residences, adding to its exclusivity.

The sale does not mark the Beckhams' exit from Miami. David Beckham remains closely associated with the city through his ownership of Inter Miami CF, while the couple continues to own a much larger waterfront property in Miami Beach. The Beckhams purchased that mansion in 2024 for about $72.3 million, according to Architectural Digest.

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Published on: Sep 19, 2026 5:00 AM IST
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