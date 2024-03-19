scorecardresearch
'Humanity cannot survive a sequel to Oppenheimer', warns UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres referred to the Oscar-winning film "Oppenheimer" on Monday, warning that the world is currently facing the highest risk of nuclear war in decades. During a Security Council session convened by Japan, Guterres highlighted how the biopic depicted the morally complex story of the father of the atomic bomb, bringing the harsh reality of nuclear catastrophe to global attention. 

He emphasized that humanity cannot endure a repeat of the events portrayed in "Oppenheimer."
"We meet at a time when geopolitical tensions and mistrust have escalated the risk of nuclear warfare to its highest point in decades," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hinted at the possibility of using nuclear weapons while cautioning the West against its backing of Ukraine, which Russia invaded over two years ago.

Without directly mentioning Putin, Guterres emphasized the imperative to halt nuclear saber-rattling. He stressed that any threats to employ nuclear weapons are unacceptable in any form.

Guterres urged the United States and Russia to resume negotiations, which have stalled since the Ukraine conflict, on a successor to the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty set to expire in early 2026.

Meanwhile, tensions persist with North Korea's nuclear ambitions, Iran's uranium enrichment, and ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving Israel and Hamas militants.

Guterres also emphasized the need for advancement on initiatives such as the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which came into effect in 2021. However, its impact remains limited as no nuclear-armed states have ratified it.
 

Published on: Mar 19, 2024, 3:09 PM IST
