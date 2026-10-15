Pope Leo XIV undergoes lung cancer surgery, Vatican shares latest health update

The Pope underwent surgery on October 13 after medical examinations detected a suspicious nodule in his lung. Tissue examined during the procedure confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer. Surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung using a video-assisted surgical technique.

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According to the Vatican, the operation was successful and concluded without complications. The procedure itself lasted approximately 90 minutes, while the Pope spent around three hours in the operating room.

Pope Leo XIV’s health update

The latest update follows an earlier medical bulletin on Wednesday, which said the Pope’s postoperative recovery was progressing normally. Blood tests and a chest X-ray showed results within the expected range for the operation.

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Doctors also confirmed that the pontiff had begun respiratory physiotherapy, started walking around his hospital room and resumed eating normally. He had breakfast and lunch on Wednesday as part of his recovery.

The Vatican has not yet disclosed the full extent of the cancer or whether it has spread to nearby lymph nodes. Further examination of the removed tissue is expected to provide doctors with additional information about the condition and help determine whether further treatment is necessary.

Lung adenocarcinoma is a form of non-small cell lung cancer. The diagnosis was confirmed during surgery after preoperative tests had raised suspicions about the nodule.

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Hospital stay and Papal schedule

Pope Leo XIV is expected to remain at Gemelli Hospital for approximately one week, depending on his recovery. His public audiences and scheduled engagements have been cancelled until October 20.

The hospitalisation has also prompted changes to the Vatican’s schedule, with other senior Church officials expected to take charge of certain engagements.

The Vatican has continued to issue updates on the Pope’s condition as he recovers. His ability to get out of bed, walk and eat following surgery has provided encouraging signs, although doctors are awaiting further findings before providing a clearer assessment of his long-term prognosis.