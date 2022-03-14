SpiceJet to launch 60 new domestic flights this summer

SpiceJet on Monday announced that it has added 60 new domestic flights to its Summer Schedule 2022, effective March 27, 2022. Among these are seven UDAN flights, eight industry-first flights, new connections and additional frequencies.

SpiceJet, in an official statement, explained that it has been the most enthusiastic supporter of the government's regional connectivity scheme, UDAN from the very beginning.

"In line with its commitment to enhancing connectivity to the remotest corners of the country, SpiceJet has launched seven new flights under UDAN on Hyderabad-Puducherry-Hyderabad, Gorakhpur-Kanpur-Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur-Varanasi-Gorakhpur and Varanasi-Patna sectors. All these flights will be operational daily," noted SpiceJet.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, "We are excited to launch new flights and further strengthen our domestic network. We believe the time is ripe to expand as travel demand is picking up and the aviation sector is ready to embrace new opportunities to make a stronger comeback."

"We hope our new flights, including those under UDAN, in the upcoming Summer Schedule will positively contribute in meeting the robust travel demand and give the sector the impetus to reach newer heights," said Bhatia.

SpiceJet has also launched eight industry-first flights which will operate on the Gorakhpur-Kanpur, Gorakhpur-Varanasi, Jaipur- Dharamshala and Tirupati-Shirdi sectors.

The airline has also announced a host of new flights, adding to its domestic network. Some of the routes include Kolkata-Kushinagar-Kolkata, Guwahati-Durgapur-Guwahati, Varanasi-Jaipur-Varanasi, Hyderabad-Jabalpur-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru, Chennai-Bagdogra-Chennai, Tirupati-Pune-Tirupati amongst a host of other flights.

SpiceJet has also enhanced frequencies on multiple sectors to connect Delhi with Dharamshala, Rajkot, Gorakhpur, Patna & Srinagar; Goa with Hyderabad and Mumbai with Bagdogra.

The airlines will be deploying it's Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft on these routes. Those interested can book tickets via the airline's official website, mobile app or through online travel portals and travel agents.

