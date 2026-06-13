World Gin Day 2026: The best Indian and international gins to pour, sip, and savour this year

World Gin Day is the one occasion a year when no one needs an excuse to pour something interesting. This year, the choices are better than ever, from craft distilleries in Meghalaya and Goa putting Indian botanicals on the global map, to century-old London houses and a German Black Forest pressing 47 botanicals into a single bottle.

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Here is your guide to the best Indian and international gins worth trying right now.

1. Stranger & Sons Gin Third Eye Distillery, Goa

If one gin can be credited with putting Indian craft spirits on the world map, it is Stranger & Sons. Distilled in Goa with nine inherently Indian botanicals, it opens with bright citrus and juniper before a robust mid-palate of black pepper, coriander, and mace. The finish lingers with angelica root, cassia bark, liquorice, and nutmeg — layered, complex, and completely approachable.

Rahul Mehra, Co-Founder and CEO of Third Eye Distillery, puts it plainly: "We never set out to make an Indian gin. We set out to make a great gin that could only come from India. For years, India exported flavour but rarely claimed ownership of it. We wanted to change that."

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It works as a G&T, shines in cocktails, and holds its own neat. A deserved staple on any serious home bar.

2. SAṂSĀRA Vale of Paradise: Saffron Gin

Kashmir in a glass. SAṂSĀRA's Vale of Paradise combines Himalayan juniper, saffron, and traditional kahwah tea to create a gin with a remarkable sense of place. It is intricate, aromatic, and unmistakably rooted in the valley it draws from.

Aditya Aggarwal, Founder of SAṂSĀRA Gin, describes it as part of a broader vision: "If I had to recommend just one direction for someone exploring Indian gin today, it would be SAṂSĀRA's journey through place and flavour. Together, they represent what excites me most about modern Indian gin: world-class craftsmanship rooted in local stories, ingredients, and experiences that can't be found anywhere else in the world."

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3. SAṂSĀRA Secret Orchard: Jamun and Pink Salt

The playful counterpart to Vale of Paradise, Secret Orchard takes jamun, a fruit deeply woven into Indian summers, and transforms it into something vibrant, nostalgic, and completely unexpected. The addition of pink salt gives it an edge that keeps it from being merely sweet. A gin that tastes like a memory.

4. Cherrapunji Mountain Berry Gin, Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin

Built around Meghalaya's wild sohiong berries, Cherrapunji Mountain Berry Gin captures the character of Northeast India's landscape and seasons in a bottle. It has won international awards — but founder and CEO Mayukh Hazarika is clear about what that means.

"Cherrapunji Craft Gin isn't just a gin I make, it's the place I come from. Every botanical, every design choice, and every bottle has to be world-class because I'm not just representing a brand; I'm representing Northeast India. The awards are meaningful because they show that products from this part of the world can compete with the best globally. But the awards are a result, not the goal. The work is the point."

5. Jaisalmer

An award-winning premium gin from Radico Khaitan. It uses traditional botanicals and comes in a distinctive traditional bottle.

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6. Terai

Distilled in Rajasthan, this gin features 11 botanicals, with tulsi (holy basil) being its prominent flavour.

7. Zoya Pink Mix Berries Gin: ABD Maestro

For those who prefer a fruit-forward glass, Zoya's Pink Mix Berries combines a classic juniper base with strawberries, cranberries, blackberries, and raspberries sourced globally. Blush-pink, smooth, and indulgent — a contemporary take on gin that works equally well for seasoned drinkers and curious newcomers.

8. Pumori Small Batch Gin: Candepar, Goa

Crafted in the woodlands of Candepar, Goa, Pumori marries Himalayan juniper with 12 handpicked Indian botanicals — Gondhoraj lemon, cardamom, orange peel, and earthy herbs among them. Layered, deeply aromatic, and distinctly Indian in character. Complex enough for enthusiasts, approachable enough for those just starting to explore.

International Gins

9. Monkey 47 — Black Forest, Germany

Forty-seven botanicals. One hundred days of rest in earthenware vessels. Monkey 47 is not subtle, and it does not try to be. Locally foraged spruce tips and lingonberries from Germany's Black Forest sit alongside citrus, florals, herbs, and spice in a gin that rewards attention. The nose offers citrus zest, ripe berries, and fresh herbs. The palate is deeply layered — juniper, citrus, lavender, rosemary, and angelica root — finishing long and harmonious with a distinctive Black Forest minerality.

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10. Beefeater London Dry Gin

The only international premium gin still produced in the heart of London, Beefeater has been winning awards for over 150 years for good reason. James Burrough's original 1863 recipe steeps nine botanicals for 24 hours before distillation — producing a classic, robust gin with pronounced juniper, citrus zest, coriander, and angelica root. Clean, crisp, and enduringly reliable.

11. Malfy Con Limone — Turin, Italy

Made by Torino Distillati near Turin, Malfy is built around Italian citrus — lemons from the Amalfi Coast, Sicilian pink grapefruits — distilled with pure spring water and Italian juniper. Con Limone tastes like lemon sorbet in a glass: clean, refreshing, and soft on the finish. Lower in alcohol than many gins, it is ideal for light cocktails or leisurely weekend brunches.

12. Roku Gin — Japan

Six Japanese botanicals. One remarkably balanced gin. Roku — meaning "six" in Japanese — combines sakura flower and leaf, sencha and gyokuro tea, sansho pepper, and yuzu peel with a traditional base of juniper and other botanicals. The nose is sweet and floral with delicate cherry blossom and green tea. On the palate, yuzu citrus leads, followed by layered botanical complexity, and a finish that ends with the gentle, distinctive spice of Japanese sansho pepper. Craftsmanship that is instantly recognisable in the glass.

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13. Hayman's Old Tom Gin

A bartender's favourite for good reason. Old Tom was the London gin of choice when the Hayman family began distilling 150 years ago, and this expression remains the go-to for classic cocktails like the Martinez, Tom Collins, and Ramos Gin Fizz. Bold citrus and juniper pine with a smooth, subtly sweet character — different from a London Dry in all the best ways.

14. Hayman's Peach & Rose Cup

Fresh peach, sweet rose, and juicy orchard fruit combined with Hayman's London Dry in small batches. Serve in a large wine glass with premium lemonade and fruit garnish. Bursting, generous, and made for sharing outdoors — this is a bottle for picnics and long summer evenings.

15. Hendrick's Gin

Crafted in Scotland in intimate batches of only 500 litres, Hendrick's Gin brings together a distinctive blend of 11 botanicals, elevated with the refreshing essence of cucumber and the subtle notes of rose petals. This unique composition creates a gin that is smooth, delicately layered, and quietly complex.