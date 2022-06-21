Stocks in news: RIL, Adani Power, Tata Steel, Bharat Forge and more

The Indian market snapped six days of gaining streak on Monday amid positive global cues. Sensex climbed 237 points to settle at 51,597 and Nifty gained 56 points to close at 15,350. HDFC, HUL, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, and HDFC Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.97 per cent. Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and RIL were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.03 per cent in the previous session.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Here's look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Reliance Industries: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Reliance Industries and its compliance officers - Savithri Parekh and K Sethuraman - for alleged delay in disclosing information related to Facebook, Silver Lake and Vista Equity Partners buying stake in Jio Platforms. According to the capital markets regulator, even while there was much news flow regarding Facebook purchasing a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, the company formally made an announcement only on April 22, 2020.

Adani Power: The firm on Monday completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equities in SPPL and EREPL for about Rs 609 crore. On June 7, 2022, Adani Power had signed a share-purchase agreements to acquire 100 per cent equity shares of two companies, viz. Support Properties Private Ltd (SPPL) and Eternus Real Estate Private Ltd (EREPL) from their respective shareholders.

Tata Steel: The steelmaker imported about 75,000 tonnes of coal from Russia in the second half of May, two trade sources and one government source said, weeks after pledging to stop doing business with Russia. Tata Steel had said in April all its manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands had sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia, adding it was taking "a conscious decision to stop doing business with Russia."

Vodafone Idea: The telco's board is scheduled to meet on June 22, to consider and approve a proposal for raising funds to the tune of Rs 500 crore. The fundraising will be through the issuance of equity shares or convertible warrants on a preferential basis to one or more entities belonging to Vodafone Group (one of the promoters of the company).

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The private life insurer has announced a record bonus of Rs 969 crore for policyholders in FY2022, 12 per cent higher than the preceding fiscal.

Happiest Mind Technologies: Morgan Stanley Investment Funds has sold shares of the firm for Rs 105 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Morgan Stanley Investment Funds Emerging Leaders Equity Fund sold 13,14,055 shares, amounting to 0.9 per cent stake in the company.

Bank of India: The state-owned lender is planning to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore in fresh equity capital. It requires to raise the public shareholding in the bank to 25 per cent to comply with regulatory norms. Presently, public shareholding in Bank of India is 18.59 per cent.

Bharat Forge: The auto parts maker has decided to consolidate its electric vehicle business initiatives under Kalyani Powertrain (KPL), a wholly owned subsidiary, for a better strategic alignment.

HUDCO: Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Housing and Urban Development Corporation at 'BBB-' level, that is at the sovereign level. The rating agency has revised the outlook of HUDCO to 'Stable' from 'Negative'. The rating action follows the change in outlook of government rating to 'Stable' from Negative' on June 10, 2022.

Fineotex Chemical: The specialty chemical firm said its board will meet on June 24 to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares.