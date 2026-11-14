Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
ipo corner
Anthropic's $1.4 trillion IPO faces a $901 billion question: Can AI revenues justify its compute bill?

Anthropic's $1.4 trillion IPO faces a $901 billion question: Can AI revenues justify its compute bill?

Anthropic's proposed $1.4 trillion stock market debut comes amid soaring revenues and improving profitability, but its massive $901 billion compute commitments are raising questions about long-term sustainability.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 15, 2026 5:15 AM IST
Anthropic's $1.4 trillion IPO faces a $901 billion question: Can AI revenues justify its compute bill?As CEO Dario Amodei bets on AI safety and enterprise demand, Anthropic faces questions over whether its rapid revenue growth can sustain its ambitious expansion amid mounting financial risks.

Anthropic's upcoming initial public offering (IPO) is emerging as a major test of investor confidence in artificial intelligence, with the Claude developer seeking a valuation of approximately $1.4 trillion despite concerns over mounting infrastructure commitments.

According to an AP report, Anthropic has set an IPO price range of $70–78 per share, with trading expected to begin Thursday under the ticker ANT. At the upper end, the offering could raise $64.4 billion.

Advertisement

The proposed valuation is below the $2 trillion figure discussed earlier this year, reflecting growing scrutiny of AI spending.

$901 billion compute commitments raise concerns

A November 13 report by Ashika Institutional Equities identifies Anthropic's approximately $901 billion in compute and infrastructure commitments as a major financial risk.

Of this amount, approximately $452 billion falls due before the end of 2030, while $451.2 billion represents leases signed but not yet commenced.

The report cautions that profitability will depend increasingly on revenue generated from contracted computing capacity.

According to Ashika, Anthropic generated $2.08 in revenue for every dollar spent on compute during the second quarter of 2026. However, the ratio declined to $1.72 in the third quarter as infrastructure expenditure increased.

Advertisement

The brokerage estimates that operating break-even requires approximately $1.20–$1.25 in revenue per dollar of committed compute, under its assumptions.

MUST READ: OpenAI’s revenue hits $10 billion, but its losses are still staggering at $10.9 billion

Revenue jumps 1,206%, profitability improves

Despite these commitments, Anthropic's financial performance has strengthened considerably.

Ashika reported that revenue surged 1,206% year-on-year to $33.24 billion during January–September 2026.

Third-quarter revenue reached approximately $17 billion, translating into an annualised revenue run rate of $68 billion.

Adjusted operating income stood at $4.1 billion during the nine-month period, while free cash flow turned positive at $5.6 billion.

However, Ashika expects compute efficiency to weaken temporarily in early 2027 as additional infrastructure becomes operational ahead of demand.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anthropic’s record-breaking $90 billion IPO is already oversubscribed several times over

Amodei bets on enterprise AI

Meanwhile, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has emphasised AI safety and enterprise adoption as central to the company's growth strategy.

"We're very paranoid about AI safety," Amodei told JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon during an investor event, according to AP.

"We deliberately chose enterprise as a focus because we understood that it was synergistic with our focus on safety," he said.

Amodei also expects AI applications to expand beyond coding into scientific research and other industries.

"AI isn't just one application; it isn't just one market," he said.

For investors, the central question remains whether expanding enterprise demand can generate sufficient revenue to support Anthropic's long-term infrastructure commitments without eroding profitability.

DO READ: Anthropic IPO: Claude-creator targets $1.4 trillion valuation, eyes $90.4 billion fundraise

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 15, 2026 5:15 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more