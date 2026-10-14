Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
ipo corner
Barclays eyes India IPO market comeback after nearly a decade; plans investment banking expansion

Barclays eyes India IPO market comeback after nearly a decade; plans investment banking expansion

Barclays is considering a return to India's equity capital markets after nearly a decade, as the UK bank invests in its India business amid a strong IPO pipeline.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 3:43 PM IST
Barclays eyes India IPO market comeback after nearly a decade; plans investment banking expansionBarclays’ planned return to India’s equity capital markets business forms part of its wider investment in the country.

UK-based Barclays Plc is preparing to re-enter India’s equity capital markets business after nearly a decade as it seeks underwriting mandates in one of the world’s busiest markets for share sales, Bloomberg reported.

The London-headquartered bank is hiring bankers, deploying capital and investing in technology across its India operations. Pramod Kumar, chief executive officer of Barclays India, said the country presented a long-term opportunity supported by retail and institutional investors.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“There’s a long-term structural opportunity,” Kumar said in a television interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi. “We’ve got a very strong investment banking offering across financing, M&A, corporate banking. I think this is the only piece, so we are thinking seriously about it.”

A return to equity capital markets would allow Barclays to compete for mandates as India’s initial public offering pipeline remains strong after two consecutive years of unprecedented deal activity. The boom has also prompted banks including Emirates NBD PJSC and DBS Group Holdings Ltd to consider expanding their presence in India.

Kumar, who is also the bank’s Asia-Pacific investment banking vice-chairman, said the return would take time as it involved “getting something off the ground from ground zero”. Despite the current weakness in capital markets, he expects India to continue seeing a strong fundraising environment backed by retail and institutional investors.

Advertisement

Barclays is investing in its investment bank, the largest part of its India business, as well as its corporate and private banks, Kumar said. The lender has injected more than £500 million ($664 million) in capital over the past five years, hired bankers over the past year and is investing in technology.

The bank is also among the most active participants in the rupee market, including in the syndication of rupee-denominated bonds for clients, Kumar said.

Barclays’ planned return to India’s equity capital markets business forms part of its wider investment in the country, where it is strengthening its banking teams, capital base and technology operations.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 3:43 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more