Jio’s IPO pitch: Akash Ambani says India is world’s largest 5G base outside China, and AI services

Must read: Jio has filed 7,220 patents: Akash Ambani pitches technology as competitive edge ahead of mega IPO

From 5G scale to AI reach

Ambani highlighted that Jio did “the fastest 4G-to-5G migration anywhere,” and tied its earnings growth to the wider digital economy. “The basis of our EBITDA growth has been powering over 60% of India’s digital growth,” he said.

He highlighted that its 5G services helped the company make the AI rollout possible. “Recently, we announced a Voice AI service. What that really means is today, because of our end-to-end 5G capability, we can deploy this to 53 crore Indians,” he said.

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Its AI service can handle complex tasks like summarisation and transcriptions during calls in over 12 Indian languages. Ambani also highlighted that Jio plans to add more AI features for its customers.

Must read: Jio IPO listing to make it India’s 4th most-valued firm after RIL, Airtel, HDFC Bank

Ambani further emphasised Jio’s in-house technology stack that helps refine the consumer experience. “We built our own stack to serve our customers better, to give them services that they have never witnessed before. And that is something that we can stitch in terms of the entire consumer experience, of course, better than anyone else,” he said.

“In terms of building our technologies, this is something that we've taken as a conscious shift in our business operating model,” he added.

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He further bet on Jio’s plan to launch 6G service, saying that “6G is on our horizon.”

“What this really means is that we will implement 6G as a software upgrade rather than through a new infrastructure build-out,” he added.