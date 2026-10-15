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Jio’s IPO pitch: Akash Ambani says India is world’s largest 5G base outside China, and AI services

Jio’s IPO pitch: Akash Ambani says India is world’s largest 5G base outside China, and AI services

Jio Platforms Managing Director Akash Ambani said the company had built the world’s largest 5G subscriber base outside China in just three years.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 4:47 PM IST
Jio’s IPO pitch: Akash Ambani says India is world’s largest 5G base outside China, and AI services Akash Ambani said the company had built the world’s largest 5G subscriber base outside China in just three years.

Reliance-backed Jio Platforms Ltd is planning to make history with what could be India’s biggest IPO, with a focus on its 5G business and artificial intelligence (AI). Speaking at the Jio IPO press conference on October 15, 2026, Jio Platforms Managing Director Akash Ambani said the company had built the world’s largest 5G subscriber base outside China in just three years. He said the network lets Jio take its newly announced Voice AI service to 53 crore Indians.

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“We started our 5G rollout just three years ago. And today, we have the world’s largest 5G base outside of China,” Ambani said.

Must read: Jio has filed 7,220 patents: Akash Ambani pitches technology as competitive edge ahead of mega IPO 

From 5G scale to AI reach

Ambani highlighted that Jio did “the fastest 4G-to-5G migration anywhere,” and tied its earnings growth to the wider digital economy. “The basis of our EBITDA growth has been powering over 60% of India’s digital growth,” he said.

He highlighted that its 5G services helped the company make the AI rollout possible. “Recently, we announced a Voice AI service. What that really means is today, because of our end-to-end 5G capability, we can deploy this to 53 crore Indians,” he said.

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Its AI service can handle complex tasks like summarisation and transcriptions during calls in over 12 Indian languages. Ambani also highlighted that Jio plans to add more AI features for its customers.

Must read: Jio IPO listing to make it India’s 4th most-valued firm after RIL, Airtel, HDFC Bank 

Ambani further emphasised Jio’s in-house technology stack that helps refine the consumer experience. “We built our own stack to serve our customers better, to give them services that they have never witnessed before. And that is something that we can stitch in terms of the entire consumer experience, of course, better than anyone else,” he said.

“In terms of building our technologies, this is something that we've taken as a conscious shift in our business operating model,” he added.

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He further bet on Jio’s plan to launch 6G service, saying that “6G is on our horizon.”

“What this really means is that we will implement 6G as a software upgrade rather than through a new infrastructure build-out,” he added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 4:46 PM IST
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