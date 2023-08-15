Go with individual stocks for thrill, mutual funds for wealth: Sunil Singhania to retail investors

Market veteran Sunil Singhania says retail investors are better off staying with mutual funds, as schemes are often efficient and deliver well, and that one gets access to best investment brains in the country. Mutual funds are well-regulated and liquid as well, Singhania said in an interview to BT TV.

Unless an investor is capable of analysing many companies similar to mutual fund houses, he should stay away from individual stocks, Singhania said. "Go with individual stocks for thrill. If you want to create wealth, mutual funds are the way to go," he said.

Singhania said tracking portfolios of known investors gives confidence that the fundamentals of the target company have been verified in details. But he warned investors that big investors also make mistakes. He added that while small investors may get to know the names of the stocks that big investors checked into, many a time they may not get to know when these investors check out of the counters.

"It would not always be working for you. If that big investor runs a fund, it would be better off if one invests in those funds," he said.

Sectors to focus

When asked about which sectors he's bullish upon, he said financial companies' stocks should do well in next 2-3 years.

"Financial segment continues to do well. Stock prices have moved up but profits have moved up even faster. From our perspective, for next 2-3 years financial sector is a good one to hold onto. Obviously, pharma has made a comeback, particularly the domestic-focused pharma. Only thing is that with pharma you can't take a bet with sector perspective, company-specific fundamentals are important because you have regulatory issues. We are optimistic about steel. Our view is that companies' balance sheets are spic and span and outlook, from both global and domestic perspective, is quite robust.

"We are also quite positive on consumption, especially discretionary consumption, for the next 3-4 years, like building materials etc. Right now, one-third of Indian population has income level where they can afford some want and this one-third will go to two-third in next 8-10 years. So, I think discretionary consumption is a great sector," he said.

