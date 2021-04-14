BSE, NSE closed today on account of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

BSE and NSE will remain closed today on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. As per the official BSE website - bseindia.com - share market will remain closed for equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB Segment on April 14 and will resume regular business on Thursday, April 15. Currency and derivatives markets are also closed. Trading sessions were shortened last week too on account of Good Friday falling on April 2, 2021.

On April 13, Sensex closed 660 points higher at 48,544 and Nifty rose 194 points to 14,504. Top Sensex gainers were M&M, Bajaj twins, Maruti Suzuki and IndusInd Bank rising up to 8.02%.

Sensex rebounds 660 points post Covid 2.0 crash; banking, auto shares lead gains

Top Sensex losers were TCS, Dr Reddy's, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech falling up to 4.21%. A rally in the beaten down financial, auto stocks and a rise in metal shares due to jump in commodity prices led to the rebound post Covid 2.0 crash yesterday.