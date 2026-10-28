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Adani Ports Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 18%, revenue crosses Rs 11,000 crore

Adani Ports Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 18%, revenue crosses Rs 11,000 crore

Adani Ports shares were trading 0.24% higher at Rs 1,783.70 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1,763.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4.07 lakh crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 1:27 PM IST
Adani Ports Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 18%, revenue crosses Rs 11,000 crore EBITDA rose 23 % to Rs 6807 crore in Q2 against Rs 5550 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were trading flat even as the Adani Group firm reported its Q2 earnings. Net profit rose 18% to Rs 3,682 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3120 crore in the year ago period. Revenue climbed 24% to Rs 11,340 crore in Q2 against Rs 9167 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA advanced 23 % to Rs 6807 crore in Q2 against Rs 5550 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

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Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO said, "APSEZ’s ability to execute at scale with financial prudence enables us to pursue ambitious growth while leveraging balance-sheet strength and compounding cash flows. Against this backdrop, Q2FY27 was another stellar quarter. Domestic Ports continue to anchor our earnings, while International Ports, Logistics and Marine are emerging as powerful growth engines. Reflecting strong H1 performance, we are upgrading our FY27 guidance across revenue, EBITDA and capex."

"As we accelerate investments toward our Ambition 2031 objectives, our balance sheet remains exceptionally strong. We have deployed Rs 30,346 crore of capex over the past two years, including higher-than-planned investments in H1, while maintaining net debt-to-EBITDA at just 1.8 times underscoring the strength of our business model and capital discipline. Domestic ports revenue rose 13% with robust EBITDA margin at 72.5%. International ports revenue rose 71% and logistics revenue rose 21%, led by scale up of integrated “shore-to-door” network," added Gupta..

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Marine revenue climbed 57% YoY driven by global fleet expansion and foray into subsea services. The firm raised FY27 guidance based on strong H1 performance.

Adani Ports shares were trading 0.24% higher at Rs 1,783.70 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1,763.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4.07 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 1:15 PM IST
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