Adani Ports Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 18%, revenue crosses Rs 11,000 crore

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were trading flat even as the Adani Group firm reported its Q2 earnings. Net profit rose 18% to Rs 3,682 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3120 crore in the year ago period. Revenue climbed 24% to Rs 11,340 crore in Q2 against Rs 9167 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA advanced 23 % to Rs 6807 crore in Q2 against Rs 5550 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

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Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO said, "APSEZ’s ability to execute at scale with financial prudence enables us to pursue ambitious growth while leveraging balance-sheet strength and compounding cash flows. Against this backdrop, Q2FY27 was another stellar quarter. Domestic Ports continue to anchor our earnings, while International Ports, Logistics and Marine are emerging as powerful growth engines. Reflecting strong H1 performance, we are upgrading our FY27 guidance across revenue, EBITDA and capex."