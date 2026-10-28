Zee Entertainment shares rise 7%, most in 20 weeks; Q2 results expectations 

For the quarter, ICICI Securities expects ZEEL to report 0.6 per cent YoY fall or 15 per cent sequential rise in the net profit at Rs 76 crore compared with Rs 76.40 crore YoY. It pegged net sales at Rs 2,195 crore, up 11.5 per cent YoY over Rs 1,969 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda is seen rising 20.5 per cent YoY to Rs 95.10 crorem while margin is seen at 4.3 per cent, down 310 basis points.

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"We estimate ZEEL's subscription revenue to grow 25 per cent YoY (up 12.5 per cent QoQ), driven by the FIFA World cup. Stickiness of these subscriptions in Q3 would be keenly watched by investors. Advertising revenue in broadcasting is likely to remain muted," it said.

Elara Securities said ZEEL's ad revenue may remain flat YoY but rise 20 per cent QoQ on FIFA, while subscription revenue may grow 21 per cent YoY.

"FIFA to lift ad revenue and subscription revenue sequentially but elevated A&P spends may result in Ebitda margin decline YoY," it said. This brokerage sees Q2 profit falling 17.2 per cent YoY to Rs 52.90 crore.