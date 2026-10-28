Zee Entertainment shares rise 7%, most in 20 weeks; Q2 results expectations 

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) shares surged 7 per cent in Wednesday's trade, the most in 20 weeks, after the media firm said its board would consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended September 30 on Friday, October 30. Following, the development, the ZEEL stock rose 7.17 per cent to hit a high of Rs 69.19 apiece on BSE.
As per Bloomberg data compiled by Business Today, 10 analysts expect ZEEL to report 20.34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 60.94 crore for the September quarter on 8.96 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net sales at Rs 2,145 crore. Ebitda is estimated at Rs 95.75 crore, sown 34.59 per cent.