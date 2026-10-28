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Zee Entertainment shares rise 7%, most in 20 weeks; Q2 results expectations 

Zee Entertainment shares rise 7%, most in 20 weeks; Q2 results expectations 

ZEEL68.54(6.13%)

As per Bloomberg data compiled by Business Today, 10 analysts expect ZEEL to report 20.34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 60.94 crore for the September quarter.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 1:47 PM IST
Zee Entertainment shares rise 7%, most in 20 weeks; Q2 results expectations Elara Securities said ZEEL's ad revenue may remain flat YoY but rise 20 per cent QoQ on FIFA, while subscription revenue may grow 21 per cent YoY. 

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) shares surged 7 per cent in Wednesday's trade, the most in 20 weeks, after the media firm said its board would consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended September 30 on Friday, October 30. Following, the development, the ZEEL stock rose 7.17 per cent to hit a high of Rs 69.19 apiece on BSE.

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As per Bloomberg data compiled by Business Today, 10 analysts expect ZEEL to report 20.34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 60.94 crore for the September quarter on 8.96 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net sales at Rs 2,145 crore. Ebitda is estimated at Rs 95.75 crore, sown 34.59 per cent.

For the quarter, ICICI Securities expects ZEEL to report 0.6 per cent YoY fall or 15 per cent sequential rise in the net profit at Rs 76 crore compared with Rs 76.40 crore YoY. It pegged net sales at Rs 2,195 crore, up 11.5 per cent YoY over Rs 1,969 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda is seen rising 20.5 per cent YoY to Rs 95.10 crorem while margin is seen at 4.3 per cent, down 310 basis points.

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"We estimate ZEEL's subscription revenue to grow 25 per cent YoY (up 12.5 per cent QoQ), driven by the FIFA World cup. Stickiness of these subscriptions in Q3 would be keenly watched by investors. Advertising revenue in broadcasting is likely to remain muted," it said.

Elara Securities said ZEEL's ad revenue may remain flat YoY but rise 20 per cent QoQ on FIFA, while subscription revenue may grow 21 per cent YoY.

"FIFA to lift ad revenue and subscription revenue sequentially but elevated A&P spends may result in Ebitda margin decline YoY," it said. This brokerage sees Q2 profit falling 17.2 per cent YoY to Rs 52.90 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 1:40 PM IST
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