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Adani Green shares in focus on H1 FY27 updates; firm announces Q2 earnings date

Adani Green shares in focus on H1 FY27 updates; firm announces Q2 earnings date

Adani Green Energy's operational capacity increased 24% year-on-year (YoY) to 20,763 megawatts (MW) during H1 FY27, supported by the addition of 4,083 MW of greenfield capacity.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 8:57 AM IST
Adani Green shares in focus on H1 FY27 updates; firm announces Q2 earnings dateThe company also expanded its battery energy storage system (BESS) infrastructure, commissioning 3,081 megawatt-hours (MWh) of capacity at Khavda during Q2 FY27.

Adani Green Energy share price: Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd are in focus on Monday, October 12, after the renewable energy company released its provisional operational performance for the first half of FY27.

According to the company's regulatory filing, Adani Green Energy's operational capacity increased 24% year-on-year (YoY) to 20,763 megawatts (MW) during H1 FY27, supported by the addition of 4,083 MW of greenfield capacity. The company added 621 MW of capacity during the second quarter of the financial year.

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The company also expanded its battery energy storage system (BESS) infrastructure, commissioning 3,081 megawatt-hours (MWh) of capacity at Khavda during Q2 FY27. The deployment ranks among the world's largest battery storage installations at a single location. With this addition, Adani Green Energy's total installed BESS capacity reached 6,632 MWh by the end of H1 FY27.

Adani Green Energy's energy sales rise 32%

The company's energy sales grew 32% YoY to 25,747 million units during the six months ended September 30, 2026. The increase was supported by the expansion of its renewable energy generation capacity.

Adani Green Energy reported a capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 22.9% for its solar portfolio during the period, with plant availability at 99.3%.

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Its wind portfolio recorded a CUF of 42.9%, while plant availability stood at 94.6%. The hybrid portfolio delivered a higher CUF of 45.2%, supported by plant availability of 98.8% during the first half of FY27.

Adani Green Energy Q2 FY27 results date

Adani Green Energy's board of directors will meet on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, to review and approve the company's financial results for the second quarter of FY27.

The company has also scheduled an investor and analyst call for October 22 to discuss its financial performance for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026, along with its business outlook.

As part of its insider trading compliance requirements, the company's trading window has remained closed since October 1, 2026. According to the regulatory filing, the window will reopen on October 23, 2026, after the stipulated 48-hour period following the public announcement of the financial results.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 8:57 AM IST
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