Adani Green shares in focus on H1 FY27 updates; firm announces Q2 earnings date

The company also expanded its battery energy storage system (BESS) infrastructure, commissioning 3,081 megawatt-hours (MWh) of capacity at Khavda during Q2 FY27. The deployment ranks among the world's largest battery storage installations at a single location. With this addition, Adani Green Energy's total installed BESS capacity reached 6,632 MWh by the end of H1 FY27.

Adani Green Energy's energy sales rise 32%

The company's energy sales grew 32% YoY to 25,747 million units during the six months ended September 30, 2026. The increase was supported by the expansion of its renewable energy generation capacity.

Adani Green Energy reported a capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 22.9% for its solar portfolio during the period, with plant availability at 99.3%.

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Its wind portfolio recorded a CUF of 42.9%, while plant availability stood at 94.6%. The hybrid portfolio delivered a higher CUF of 45.2%, supported by plant availability of 98.8% during the first half of FY27.

Adani Green Energy Q2 FY27 results date

Adani Green Energy's board of directors will meet on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, to review and approve the company's financial results for the second quarter of FY27.

The company has also scheduled an investor and analyst call for October 22 to discuss its financial performance for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026, along with its business outlook.

As part of its insider trading compliance requirements, the company's trading window has remained closed since October 1, 2026. According to the regulatory filing, the window will reopen on October 23, 2026, after the stipulated 48-hour period following the public announcement of the financial results.