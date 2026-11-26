Pensioners aged 80 years and above were allowed to submit their certificates from October 1, while those below 80 could begin submitting them from November 1.

What is Jeevan Pramaan?

Jeevan Pramaan is an Aadhaar-based biometric-enabled Digital Life Certificate that allows eligible pensioners to establish their continued eligibility for pension payments electronically.

Once generated, the certificate is made available to the pension disbursing authority, eliminating the requirement to submit a physical copy separately.

What documents and details are required?

Before initiating the process, pensioners should keep the following details handy:

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- Aadhaar number

- Pension Payment Order (PPO) number

- Pension bank account details

- Active mobile number

- Pension sanctioning authority details

- Pension disbursing agency details

- Compatible smartphone with internet connectivity

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How to submit a Life Certificate using face authentication

Pensioners can follow these steps to generate their Digital Life Certificate:

1. Download the Jeevan Pramaan Face App and AadhaarFaceRD application from the official app store.

2. Complete the initial operator authentication process.

3. Enter the pensioner's Aadhaar number, mobile number and other required details.

4. Complete OTP verification and provide pension-related information, including the PPO number and bank account details.

5. Review the information and provide the necessary consent.

6. Complete face authentication using the smartphone camera in a well-lit environment.

7. Upon successful generation, an SMS containing the Pramaan ID will be sent to the registered mobile number.

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Pensioners can download their certificate using the Pramaan ID from the official portal, jeevanpramaan.gov.in.

ALSO READ: NRI pensioners and Jeevan Pramaan: Can an authorised agent submit your life certificate on your behalf?

What if pensioners do not have a smartphone?

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) offers doorstep Digital Life Certificate generation through postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks. Pensioners can also request doorstep banking assistance through participating public sector banks.

These services are particularly useful for elderly individuals with mobility restrictions or limited familiarity with digital technology. Applicable service charges may vary.

Check certificate acceptance after submission

Pensioners should verify whether their certificate has been accepted by the pension disbursing authority.

"Make sure the Life Certificate has been successfully submitted, bank details are updated and the registered mobile number is active. Don't assume the process is complete until you have confirmation," said Prashanth Reddy, Founder and Managing Director of Anvayaa Kin Care.

Missing the November 30 deadline could temporarily disrupt pension payments until the certificate is submitted and processed. Pensioners should also avoid sharing OTPs, ATM PINs or banking passwords with unauthorised individuals claiming to assist with verification.

DO READ: 82 lakh EPS-95 pensioners: How to submit Jeevan Pramaan from home and avoid pension payment disruption