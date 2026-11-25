Axis Capital cut its target price on APL Apollo by 59 per cent to Rs 1,420 from Rs 2,400, citing high debt and the potential entry of new competitors such as JSW Steel following the exit of APL Apollo's promoter Sanjay Gupta. These factors could lead to a further de-rating of the stock, it said. The brokerage also saw scope for further downside after the 21 per cent fall, once Tata Steel's open offer at Rs 2,301.40 per share for a 26 per cent stake from public shareholders is completed.

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"Tata Steel's debt will not rise much, but APL Apollo will be saddled with high net debt of Rs 26,400 crore, implying a 6.9 times FY28E net debt-to-Ebitda. Even on assuming 15 per cent CAGR in Ebitda over FY26-28E to Rs 3,830 crore, the deal would result in a 52 per cent fall in FY28E EPS to Rs 28 per share due to a sharp rise in debt and interest (assumed at only 8 per cent per annum)," Axis said, warning that the decline in earnings would be higher if growth slows under the new management.

ICICI Securities, which has a 'Sell' rating on the stock and cut its target price to Rs 1,345 from Rs 2,200 earlier, said the acquisition is expected to be substantially debt-funded, resulting in higher interest costs. This could weigh on earnings per share until the debt is repaid or refinanced, the domestic brokerage said, adding that the potential for further dilution or elevated leverage would remain under watch.

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Nuvama downgraded its rating to 'Hold' from 'Buy' and cut its target price to Rs 1,739 from Rs 2,380. Centrum Broking, which had a 'Neutral' rating on the stock, downgraded it to 'Sell' and cut its target to Rs 1,500 from Rs 2,250.

Elara, which also downgraded the stock, cut its FY29 earnings estimates by 29 per cent while retaining its FY27 and FY28 estimates. Return on equity could decline by approximately 640 basis points in FY29, it said, adding that the balance sheet is expected to shift from net cash to net debt and a potential equity infusion could further dilute EPS.

JM Financial said the proposed change in ownership and potential exit of the existing promoters, whose execution capabilities have supported APL Apollo's premium valuation, warrant a reassessment of its valuation multiple.

"While the transaction offers opportunities to enhance scale, diversify the portfolio and expand distribution reach, sizeable funding requirements and potential equity dilution remain key concerns," it said, while retaining its target price of Rs 2,300 on the stock.

MOFSL said APL Apollo is expected to benefit from operational synergies, but the significant debt requirement of Rs 10,000 crore could remain a near-term overhang on its balance sheet.

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The management sees potential to build the combined platform into an Rs 10,000 crore Ebitda business over five to six years, supported by capacity expansion, a higher value-added product mix, improved utilisation and operating synergies. This implies Ebitda of Rs 7,000-8,000 per tonne at the targeted scale. APL Apollo would outsource 5 MTPA of colour coating to SG Spectra.