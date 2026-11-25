Huang began the company-wide meeting at Nvidia’s headquarters by thanking Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress for overseeing the company during his absence, according to the report.

The 63-year-old also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to return to the helm of the company he co-founded nearly 30 years ago.

Huang denies government pressure drove comeback

The reinstated CEO said Nvidia’s board had decided to bring him back after reviewing the available evidence. He said his return was not driven by his status as a “tech bro”, any belief that he was above the law or pressure from senior government officials.

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Huang told employees that the board had assessed the facts and received assurances that his reinstatement posed no national security concerns.

Huang promises to “do a better job”

Huang’s return caught much of Nvidia’s senior leadership off guard. A week earlier, executives had sought to reassure employees and stakeholders that the chipmaker could continue to perform strongly in his absence.

Footage circulated by employees on Monday showed Huang arriving at Nvidia’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, where staff greeted him with cheers and applause. Addressing employees briefly in one of the building’s entrance areas, he pledged that he “will do a better job”.

Nvidia shares fall after return-day surge

Nvidia shares, which surged nearly 31% on the day Huang returned, fell more than 7% during Tuesday’s trading session. The company’s market value has also dropped by nearly $2 trillion from the record high it reached in October.