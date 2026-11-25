"We view the transaction positively as it accelerates Tata's downstream expansion, increasing the share of downstream products from 35 per cent to 53 per cent. The combined platform, with an initial capacity of 7.5mn tonnes, has the potential to scale up to 15.5mn tonnes, strengthening its presence in tubes and colour-coated product," Centrum Broking said.

The arrangement also offers opportunities to leverage APL Apollo's established brands, distribution network and operating capabilities, while improving capacity utilization and product mix, Centrum said.

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"That said, management expects the transaction to become EPS-accretive only in 3–3.5 years. while the high acquisition valuation, APL Apollo's initial debt burden and the uncertainty around its proposed capitalization remain key concerns. The ability to improve product mix, scale up colour-coated operations and realize synergies will also be critical," Centrum Broking said.

This brokerage suggested 'Buy' and an unchanged target of Rs 215 on Tata Steel.

JM Financial said the transaction involves a meaningful transfer of earnings-generating assets, potential equity dilution and higher leverage at APL Apollo, with the acquisition financing also resulting in higher consolidated net debt as Tata Steel consolidates APL Apollo completely.

The deal, JM Financial said, implying a relatively extended gestation period before shareholders see meaningful earnings benefits. This, it noted, comes against an already challenging medium-term backdrop, with European operations continuing to weigh on the outlook and the expiry of key iron ore mining leases in India in FY31 approaching.

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"Consequently, while the downstream restructuring makes strategic sense, the next few years could remain challenging for Tata Steel, with higher leverage, delayed earnings accretion and competing capital requirements warranting patience," JM said while suggesting a target of Rs 240 on the stock.

Strategically, MOFSL feels transaction strengthens Tata Steel's positioning in the downstream steel segment and enhances its presence across value-added products. However, there remains limited clarity on how APAT intends to fund the entire acquisition, MOFSL said.

"At the current market price, Tata Steel trades at 6 times FY28E EV/Ebitda. We believe the current valuation adequately factors in the downside risks. We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised target of Rs 190, based on FY28E SoTP valuation. We have kept our forecasts unchanged for now and have lowered our target multiple to account for the execution and funding uncertainties surrounding the transaction," MOFSL said.